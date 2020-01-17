Search

Advanced search

Man jailed for ignoring warning to stay away from girl, 14

PUBLISHED: 15:55 17 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:55 17 January 2020

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A 22-year-old man who ignored a police warning to stay away from a teenage girl has been sentenced to 10 months' jail.

James Pearse, of Stonefield Road, Baconsthorpe, was also put on the Sex Offender's Register for seven years at his sentencing at Norwich Crown Court on January 10.

Pearse has already been released from prison, having been on remand for five months and serving half his sentence.

Pearse defied a Child Abduction Warning Notice which police issued after an incident at his home on March 3 last year. The notice, which warned him not to have any contact with the victim, who was 14 years old at the time, was supported by the victim's father.

Over the next two months, Pearse was seen with the victim in Holt, Sheringham, Bale and Baconsthorpe.

He was seen hugging the victim on one occasion. Another time, Pearse ran off when officers spotted him and was later found hiding under a bush in the back garden of a nearby property, and was arrested.

Detective Inspector Dave McCormack said: "We will always take robust action against those who target and exploit vulnerable young people.

You may also want to watch:

"One of the ways we can do that when there are genuine concerns about an individual we suspect of grooming a child or a young person is to issue them with a Child Abduction Warning Notice, as happened in this case.

"This is a formal warning from the police demanding they stay away from that young person or face arrest and prosecution.

"This sentence highlights our commitment to use this power whenever possible to protect our young people from those individuals who have such little disregard for their safety and welfare, and instead choose to exploit them.

"It also demonstrates the court's readiness to punish those responsible."

Pearse admitted breaching the order at the crown court in August.

He had previously admitted eight counts of child abduction, one count of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and another of sexual activity with a child between March 23 and May 9 last year.

Child Abduction Warning Notices forbid people suspected of grooming children from going near a named child and if they do so, they can be arrested.

Most Read

Body of man found in overturned car off A47

A body believed to be that of a missing man has been discovered inside an overturned car near the A47 at the B1108 Colney junction . Picture Google.

Pub closed for nine years to reopen after £1m revamp

Ivor Braka bought the former Suffield Arms pub in 2016. It's due to reopen later this year. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

‘People are just not eating out’ - village pub and restaurant to close

The Inn On The Green in New Buckenham is set to close at the end of March. Pictured: owners Julie Derges and David Francis. Picture: Sonya Duncan

A47 closed due to police incident

Police are dealing with an incident on the A47 at its junction with the B1108. Picture: Google Maps

This pub has been named the best in Norfolk

The Rose and Crown at Snettisham has been named the best in Norfolk by The Good Pub Guide Picture: AWPRCO

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Pub closed for nine years to reopen after £1m revamp

Ivor Braka bought the former Suffield Arms pub in 2016. It's due to reopen later this year. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

First stranded killer whale in 20 years found off Norfolk coast

A juvenile male killer whale that was stranded in The Wash, East Anglia. Experts are investigating the first confirmed stranding of an orca in England and Wales for almost 20 years. Photo: ZSL/PA Wire

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I’ve been to better greasy spoons’: Customers’ fury at service of luxury hotel

Lenwade House Hotel has been hit with complaints from customers demanding a refund following news of its closure. Picture: Denise Bradley/Jessika Roberts/Anna Jolly

5 Norfolk celebrity hotspots

Comedian Michael McIntyre before a match at Carrow Road. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/12/2019

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Body of man found in overturned car off A47

A body believed to be that of a missing man has been discovered inside an overturned car near the A47 at the B1108 Colney junction . Picture Google.

SIGNINGS: Farke delivers the inside track on City’s transfer strategy

Norwich City made Hertha Berlin midfielder Ondrej Duda their first signing of the transfer window Picture Norwich City FC

COLNEY RECAP: Norwich City v Bournemouth - Huge fitness boost for Canaries

Teemu Pukki has missed Norwich City's last three league and cup games with a hamstring issue Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘It just doesn’t feel safe’ - Neighbours’ footpath fear following city knife attack

Nathan Murphy (top right) was slashed in the face during a knife attack on Lakenham tracks. Picture Peter Walsh/NathanMurphy

Heartbroken couples offered £2,000 wedding discount deal

The Dial House is offering accomodation to couples who lost out due to the Lenwade house Hotel closure. Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists