Man appears in court accused of making almost 9,000 indecent images of children

James Moore appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court accused of making indecent images of children.

A man has appeared in court after being accused of making almost 9,000 indecent images of children.

James Moore, 34, of Dalrymple Way, Norwich, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday (August 2) having been charged with two counts of making indecent photographs of children.

The first charge states that between September 26 2016 and September 28 2018 at Great Yarmouth the defendant made 8,688 still indecent photographs of children.

The second charge states that between the same dates 99 moving indecent images of children were made by the defendant.

There was no indication of plea.

The case was formally sent to Norwich Crown Court on August 30.

He was granted unconditional bail.