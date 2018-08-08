Man caught speeding at 100mph on A11 at four times cocaine limit banned for two years

Published: 10:55 AM August 8, 2018 Updated: 9:11 PM October 9, 2020

A 21-year-old man caught speeding at 100mph on the A11 while four times the legal limit for cocaine has been banned from driving for more than two years.

James Harlow was driving his Volkswagen Golf on the A11 at Wymondham when he was stopped by police conducting speed checks in the area.

They had clocked his speed at 100mph, and when police spoke to him they suspected he was under the influence of drugs.

Blood tests revealed Harlow was more than four times the limit for cocaine, and over the limit for cannabis.

He told officers he had a 'heavy night' the evening before, and had little sleep before heading to the beach with friends.

He admitted speeding and two counts of drug driving at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Wayne Ablett, prosecuting, said: 'He was stopped by Sgt Harris who was conducting speed checks on the A11 with a recorded speed of 100mph. When stopped and spoken to the officer had reason to believe he was under the influence of drugs.

'Two different types of drugs were found in his system, with cocaine at 380mcg in blood when the legal limit is 80, and cannabis at 3.2 when the legal limit is two.'

Sally Dale, mitigating for Harlow, said he has now moved back home to Soham to live with his pregnant girlfriend, and 'is no longer doing drugs at all'.

'There was no indication there has been any criticism of the standard of driving,' she told the court. 'There is no suggestion he was stopped for any other reason than he was speeding. There was no suggestion he was presenting as someone under the influence.

'To his credit, he has been totally up front and open with the police about this.

'He says he had a very heavy night the night before at a party and had consumed drugs as well as alcohol. After a few hours sleep he gets up with the intention of going to the beach with his friends. On his way he was following another car doing the same speed as him. He was not concentrating on his speed from that point of view, but accepts he was the one stopped by police.

'He has now quit where he was living and working to move back home. He can get to and from work on a push bike.'

Harlow, of Northfield Park, Soham, was banned from driving for 25 months for two counts of drug driving, aggravated by the speeding offence.

He was also ordered to carry out a 12 month community order with 120 hours of unpaid work, and made to pay £85 in costs and an £85 victim surcharge.