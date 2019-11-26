Search

Advanced search

Family slams killer for 'magnifying' their pain

PUBLISHED: 14:03 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:33 26 November 2019

James Greene with his sister Faye. His family have issued a statement following the conviction of Peter Brunton who was found guilty of murder/manslaughter. Picture: supplied by the Greene family/Norfolk Constabulary

James Greene with his sister Faye. His family have issued a statement following the conviction of Peter Brunton who was found guilty of murder/manslaughter. Picture: supplied by the Greene family/Norfolk Constabulary

supplied by the Greene family/Norfolk Constabulary

The family of murdered James Greene today slammed his killer for "magnifying" their pain throughout the long trial.

They also lamented how Mr Greene's strangling by Peter Bruton was "brought about by the vile world of drugs".

Mr Greene, 39, died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Thursday, June, 6, following an attack at Dolphin Grove, in Norwich, where he lived, on June 4.

Bruton, 27, had gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court having denied the murder of Mr Greene. But a jury of seven men and five women took less than three hours to find Bruton guilty of murder.

Following the verdict, Mr Greene's family released the following statement:

"Today's Guilty verdict brings our family a small degree of justice.

"James was our much loved son, brother and uncle. His murder was senseless and brought about by the vile world of drugs. He was taken from us in the worst possible way and this trial has highlighted the suffering and fear he endured that night in June.

You may also want to watch:

"Mr Bruton has magnified our pain and suffering these past five months by showing no respect for James or our family. Not once has he shown any glimpse of remorse following his actions. His lack of cooperation during the trial and investigation has compounded our family's grief.

"Today's guilty verdict means that our broken family can now begin to move forwards and try to rebuild our shattered lives.

"We would like to thank the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team for their hard work and dedication throughout and also our Family liaison officers for their continued hard work and support for our family throughout this ordeal."

Most Read

Prime minister Boris Johnson to visit Norfolk today

Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds up his party's manifesto during its launch at Telford International Centre in Telford, West Midlands.

Doctor hits out at builder who left £16,000 renovation unfinished

David Spackman, from Hethersett, is the latest customer to hit out at builder Mark Bye, of Norwich-based M.Bye & Sons Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Woman suffers serious injuries after car crashes into home

An elderly woman suffered serious injuries after reversing her car into a house in Acle. Picture: Joseph Norton

Man and company due in court accused of cutting trees in conservation area

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Murderer yawns as he is found guilty of killing his flatmate

Peter Bruton. PIC: Facebook.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘The Shoreditch of Norwich’ - City’s new food and drinks destination

Craig Maskell, general manager at the Artichoke pub, compared NR3 to London's Shoreditch. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Doctor hits out at builder who left £16,000 renovation unfinished

David Spackman, from Hethersett, is the latest customer to hit out at builder Mark Bye, of Norwich-based M.Bye & Sons Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Little Mix to play Norfolk show in 2020

Little Mix are returning to Norfolk in 2020 with a gig at Holkham Hall. Left to right; Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall. Picture Liz Hobbs Group.

‘There is no excuse’ - anger as main road is closed for three days

Hockering residents, including parish councillors Richard Hawker and Rosemary Neave, say Anglian Water failed to give appropriate notice of roadworks on The Street. Picture: Archant

Signs up at closed Norwich pub reveal its new name

The new signs at the Strangers Tavern, formerly the Mash Tun. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Murderer yawns as he is found guilty of killing his flatmate

Peter Bruton. PIC: Facebook.

Woman suffers serious injuries after car crashes into home

An elderly woman suffered serious injuries after reversing her car into a house in Acle. Picture: Joseph Norton

Doctor hits out at builder who left £16,000 renovation unfinished

David Spackman, from Hethersett, is the latest customer to hit out at builder Mark Bye, of Norwich-based M.Bye & Sons Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Prime minister Boris Johnson to visit Norfolk today

Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds up his party's manifesto during its launch at Telford International Centre in Telford, West Midlands.

Farmers ‘suffer in silence’ as figures mask true cost of fly-tipping

Defra's fly-tipping figures mask the hidden cost of the crime to private landowners and farmers, said rural insurers. Picture: Daniel Hickey
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists