Family slams killer for 'magnifying' their pain

The family of murdered James Greene today slammed his killer for "magnifying" their pain throughout the long trial.

They also lamented how Mr Greene's strangling by Peter Bruton was "brought about by the vile world of drugs".

Mr Greene, 39, died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Thursday, June, 6, following an attack at Dolphin Grove, in Norwich, where he lived, on June 4.

Bruton, 27, had gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court having denied the murder of Mr Greene. But a jury of seven men and five women took less than three hours to find Bruton guilty of murder.

Following the verdict, Mr Greene's family released the following statement:

"Today's Guilty verdict brings our family a small degree of justice.

"James was our much loved son, brother and uncle. His murder was senseless and brought about by the vile world of drugs. He was taken from us in the worst possible way and this trial has highlighted the suffering and fear he endured that night in June.

"Mr Bruton has magnified our pain and suffering these past five months by showing no respect for James or our family. Not once has he shown any glimpse of remorse following his actions. His lack of cooperation during the trial and investigation has compounded our family's grief.

"Today's guilty verdict means that our broken family can now begin to move forwards and try to rebuild our shattered lives.

"We would like to thank the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team for their hard work and dedication throughout and also our Family liaison officers for their continued hard work and support for our family throughout this ordeal."