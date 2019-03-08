Man in court over city flat murder

A man has appeared in court after being charged with the murder of a 39-year-old who was attacked in a Norwich flat.

James Greene died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Thursday, June 6, following an incident at Dolphin Grove, where he lived.

Police had attended the address following reports of a disturbance and Mr Greene was taken to hospital but died in the early hours.

Peter Bruton, 26, of no fixed address, appeared in court on Friday (October 17) having previously denied murder.

Bruton had previously refused to appear but did attend and meet his barrister Ian James to discuss the case.

Bruton wore a dark blue jumper and stripy shirt while appearing in the dock.

Judge Stephen Holt said he was pleased progress seemed to be being made in the case.

The trial has been fixed for November 11.