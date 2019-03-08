Norfolk man ordered to pay back £40,000 earned from crime

A Norfolk man is being made to pay back more than £40,000 he earned from crime.

James Davis, 44, of Beach Road, Snettisham, was ordered to pay back £42,000 under the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA).

The confiscation took place at a hearing in Norwich Crown Court on August 30, and was the result of a financial investigation led by the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) following Davis's arrest in July 2017.

He was found to be in possession of large amount of heroin and cocaine, a number of cannabis plants and cash. He pleaded guilty to nine charges including possessing drugs, a taser, a pepper spray and criminal property and was jailed for 32 months in January 2018.

During the investigation, ERSOU financial investigation officers reviewed Davis's bank accounts and found numerous cash transfers whose sources he could not account for.

Andy Gould, ERSOU financial investigator, said: "The order made by the court in this case represents a very satisfying outcome and once more reinforces the message that our specialist financial investigators, working alongside our police colleagues in Norfolk, will use the Proceeds of Crime Act at every opportunity.

"This reinforces the message that crime does not pay, by stripping people of the very thing that motivated them to engage in their unlawful activities in the first instance."