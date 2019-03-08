Search

Advanced search

Norfolk man ordered to pay back £40,000 earned from crime

PUBLISHED: 14:37 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:58 04 September 2019

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A Norfolk man is being made to pay back more than £40,000 he earned from crime.

James Davis, 44, of Beach Road, Snettisham, was ordered to pay back £42,000 under the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA).

The confiscation took place at a hearing in Norwich Crown Court on August 30, and was the result of a financial investigation led by the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) following Davis's arrest in July 2017.

He was found to be in possession of large amount of heroin and cocaine, a number of cannabis plants and cash. He pleaded guilty to nine charges including possessing drugs, a taser, a pepper spray and criminal property and was jailed for 32 months in January 2018.

During the investigation, ERSOU financial investigation officers reviewed Davis's bank accounts and found numerous cash transfers whose sources he could not account for.

Andy Gould, ERSOU financial investigator, said: "The order made by the court in this case represents a very satisfying outcome and once more reinforces the message that our specialist financial investigators, working alongside our police colleagues in Norfolk, will use the Proceeds of Crime Act at every opportunity.

"This reinforces the message that crime does not pay, by stripping people of the very thing that motivated them to engage in their unlawful activities in the first instance."

Most Read

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Three men arrested after sexual assault in Chapelfield Gardens

Police have sealed off part of Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Staff sent home early as customers avoid village due to traffic ‘mayhem’

People in Hethersett said customers are avoiding the village due to roadworks on Norwich Road. Photo: Linda Wilgress

We tested for cocaine use in Norwich’s public toilets and this is what we found

Traces of cocaine was found in the Norwich bus station toilets using drug-detecting wipes. Picture: Archant

Riverside braces itself as key tenants face closure

Frankie and Benny's restaurant at the Riverside leisure quarter in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

‘Absolutely disgusting’ - Shock after Sundown Festival-goers leave Showground piled with rubbish

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Riverside braces itself as key tenants face closure

Frankie and Benny's restaurant at the Riverside leisure quarter in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Arrests made after incident in Magdalen Street in Norwich

Police led people away after an incident in Magdalen Street in Norwich. Pic: Submitted.

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Cafe Rouge reveals reason for Norwich closure despite ‘excellent’ summer

Cafe Rouge in Norwich's Chapelfield will close this month. Picture: Archant

Parking trial postponed due to roadworks

The latest stage of a major traffic shake up in Attleborough is underway. Photo: Bethany Wales

Bricklayer died on Norwich street after taking ‘fatal mixture’ of drugs, inquest hears

James Blevins, known as Jimmy, died at St Benedicts Street on December 30, 2018 where he was found by a resident going to work. Photo: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists