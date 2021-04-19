Man, 47, in court on murder charge after Thorpe stabbing

Published: 12:09 PM April 19, 2021 Updated: 12:20 PM April 19, 2021

James Crosbie has appeared in court charged with murder of Dean Allsop, pictured. - Credit: Facebook

A man charged with murder after the fatal stabbing of Dean Allsop in Thorpe St Andrew, near Norwich, has appeared in court.

James Crosbie, 47, of Primrose Crescent, Thorpe St Andrew, appeared at the hearing at Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday.

Crosbie is also charged with two counts of grievous bodily harm and three counts of possessing an offensive weapon.

No pleas were taken at the hearing and Crosbie, who was wearing a blue top for the hearing, had his arm in a sling and also appeared to have a cut to the top of his head.

Josephine Jones appeared for the prosecution and Simon Nicholls appeared for Crosbie, over a link.

District Judge Shanta Deonarine sent the case to Norwich Crown Court for a hearing on Tuesday, April 20, before Judge Anthony Bate.

The hearing is expected to take place in the afternoon.

Crosbie was remanded in custody.

Emergency workers were called to Primrose Crescent, Thorpe St Andrew, shortly after 7.35pm on Wednesday, April 14, following reports of a disturbance involving a number of people.

Mr Allsop, 41, was stabbed and suffered fatal injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Home Office post mortem examination on Friday, April 16, concluded the cause of death was a stab wound to the chest.

A police cordon which had been installed at the scene in Primrose Crescent has now been lifted.

As previously reported Mr Allsop has been described as a "diamond guy" by devastated friends.

A number of floral tributes to Mr Allsop have been left near to the scene.