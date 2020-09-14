Builder who died in collision with telegraph pole is named
PUBLISHED: 11:50 14 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:59 14 September 2020
A man who died after his car collided with a telegraph pole has been named.
An inquest into the death of James Broyd on September 2 has been opened at Norfolk Coroner’s Court.
Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner, said Mr Broyd, 40, died at the Common in Fersfield - which is off Fersfield Road in the village - near Diss.
Mr Broyd was a builder who was born in Plymouth and lived at Millgate Street, Methwold.
The medical cause of death was given as multiple injuries caused by a road traffic collision.
Mr Broyd, who was driving, died at the scene, and a male passenger aged in his 50s was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with leg injuries.
After the collision police urged anyone with information to contact the serious collision investigation team on 101 quoting incident number NC-02092020-298.
The inquest has been adjourned until February 22 next year.
