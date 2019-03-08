Man charged with county lines drugs dealing in Norwich in court
PUBLISHED: 12:59 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:06 27 March 2019
Norfolk Constabulary
A man charged with county lines drug dealing as part of a crackdown on Class A drugs in Norwich has appeared in court.
Jahmal Ohene-Darko, aged 23, from London, is charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, in Norwich, between December 2017 and April 2018 and was arrested as part of Operation Granary.
Ohene-Darko, who appeared via a video link from prison, did not enter any plea at the hearing at Norwich Crown Court but is due to be brought in person for a further hearing on Thursday.
Judge Katharine Moore told Ohene-Darko that he was to be produced in person for a court hearing rather than appear over the link, after a request from his barrister Victoria Meads.
Chris Youell appeared for the prosecution.
Operation Granary was a six-month operation targeting the Class A drugs supply, in Norwich, and involved the use of an undercover officer, known as Tommo, as well as surveillance.
