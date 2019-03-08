Man charged with county lines drugs dealing in Norwich in court

Jah Mal Ohene-Darko, aged 23. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

A man charged with county lines drug dealing as part of a crackdown on Class A drugs in Norwich has appeared in court.

Jahmal Ohene-Darko, aged 23, from London, is charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, in Norwich, between December 2017 and April 2018 and was arrested as part of Operation Granary.

Ohene-Darko, who appeared via a video link from prison, did not enter any plea at the hearing at Norwich Crown Court but is due to be brought in person for a further hearing on Thursday.

Judge Katharine Moore told Ohene-Darko that he was to be produced in person for a court hearing rather than appear over the link, after a request from his barrister Victoria Meads.

Chris Youell appeared for the prosecution.

Operation Granary was a six-month operation targeting the Class A drugs supply, in Norwich, and involved the use of an undercover officer, known as Tommo, as well as surveillance.