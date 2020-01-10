Driver crashed car and fled scene then tried to claim vehicle was stolen

A driver crashed and ran from his car to get away from police then tried to evade justice by saying his vehicle was stolen, a court heard.

Jake Tomkinson, 26, sped away when he saw a marked police car in St Peter's Road, in Great Yarmouth, but then shortly afterwards crashed his Vauxhall Astra into another vehicle at the Nelson Road junction leaving the driver and his passenger bruised as well as damaging a parked car, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Stephen Spence, prosecuting, said Tomkinson fled the crash scene and when police later contacted him as the registered keeper of the car he tried to claim that it had been stolen.

Mr Spence said this was soon disproved as Tomkinson's DNA was found on the driver's airbag, which had gone off in the crash.

Mr Spence said that a red holdall containing a large quantity of cannabis was also found in the vehicle and when Tomkinson's phone was analysed it was found he had been dealing cannabis.

Tomkinson of no fixed address admitted dangerous driving, possession with intent to supply cannabis on July 31 last year and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Jailing him for 16 months and imposing a 28 month driving ban, Judge Andrew Shaw said that although the dangerous driving was over a short distance he had collided with another vehicle.

He said the driver and his passenger were not seriously injured but they were bruised as a result of the collision.

Judge Shaw said: "You then sought to evade liability for that driving by claiming your car had been stolen."

He said Tomkinson must take an extended driving test before getting back behind the wheel.

Matthew McNiff, for Tomkinson, said that he had matured a great deal since committing the offence: "He now grasps the seriousness of his actions."

After the case, PC Stephen Lee said he was pleased at the sentence: "On the night of the incident the town was very busy due to the summer fireworks display and he showed a complete disregard for not only the law, but for other road users, who could have been seriously injured as a result of his reckless actions."

He added: "This sentence shows that we will target the criminals on our roads and not tolerate those who drive dangerously while being involved with drugs."