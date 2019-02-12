Man charged with attempted murder in Norwich shooting appears in court

Police searching a park off Adelaide Street, Norwich, after a shooting. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder following a shooting in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to Adelaide Street close to West End Street at about 2am on June 27 last year following an altercation followed by a gunshot.

Police units, including armed response officers, arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound to his back.

The victim, a 19-year-old from London, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

Jake Brittain, 26, who is currently at HMP Norwich, has been charged with attempted murder following the incident.

Brittain, who wore a beige-coloured Nike T-shirt, had short dark hair and wore a chain around his neck, appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, February 14).

He spoke only to confirm his name and details during the short hearing which lasted a little over two minutes.

The case was formally sent to Norwich Crown Court on March 14.

He was remanded in custody until the next hearing.

There was no application for bail.

A co-defendant, Kallum Eastall, 18, of no fixed abode, has already appeared in court after being charged with attempted murder.

He appeared before city magistrates last month and his case has been sent to Norwich Crown Court.

But Eastall is yet to appear at the higher court as he is waiting for Brittain’s case to be sent to the crown court.