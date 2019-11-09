Search

Jailed in Norfolk this week: Violent robber, drug dealer, and woman who harassed her neighbours

09 November, 2019 - 08:00
(Left to right): Jacquese Kiwele, Emidi Vanueli and Anne Egglestone were jailed this week. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

Take a look at what's been happening in Norwich Crown Court this week.

- Jacquese Kiwele

Kiwele, 24, pressed a gun to a man's head in an alleyway as he held up four men and emptied their pockets in a terrifying night of violence.

He covered his face with a cloth as he attacked a security guard and his friend in the early hours of February 9, before targeting the four friends walking home from a house party in Norwich.

Kiwele, of Waterloo Road, admitted two assaults occasioning actual bodily harm, four robberies and possession of an imitation firearm with intent.

One of his victims said in a statement: "It was absolutely terrifying. I knew it was not a toy, plastic gun. I could feel it cold on my cheek."

Kiwele was arrested by armed police in April after being identified by the man who recognised him from school.

He was jailed for an extended sentence of 12 years and six months, with eight years and six months in prison and the remainder on licence.

- Emidi Vanueli

Vanueli, 23, was seen by officers from the Norwich neighbourhood policing team in a wooded area at Anderson's Meadow, off Havers Road, at around 3pm on September 11.

Police searched him and found heroin and crack cocaine, valued at around £2,130, stashed in his underwear.

Vanueli, of Holls Lane, appeared at Norwich Crown Court earlier this week after admitting possession of heroin and crack with intent to supply.

He was jailed for two years.

- Anne Egglestone

Egglestone, 56, of Spinney Close, Thorpe St Andrew, made her neighbours ''feel they were in a goldfish bowl'' by deliberately pointing a security camera directly into their home, a court heard.

She also sent an offensive message to Norwich charity Leeway, and breached a criminal behaviour order by contacting emergency services and sending abusive messages. She was also in breach of a suspended sentence order.

Eleanor Sheerin, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, said the neighbours were left feeling anxious and like they were living in a goldfish bowl after noticing Egglestone had pointed a security camera at their home.

She said they felt they were under constant surveillance.

The court heard Egglestone had 16 convictions for 53 offences, many for breaching court orders.

Judge Stephen Holt jailed Egglestone for two years and told her that it was "appalling" to hear the effect her actions had on her neighbours.

