Jailed in Norfolk this week: Drug dealer, dangerous driver and illegal tobacco worker

09 March, 2019 - 11:00
Alex Vedat (left), Joseph Sharpe (centre) and Ping He (right) were some of the people jailed in Norfolk this week. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

Take a look at what has been happening in Norfolk courts this week.

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian JuddNorwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Ping He

He, 49, was “drawn into the black economy” and caught when police and trading standards officers raided a house on Notykin Street, Bowthorpe, on December 18 2018, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Jamie Sawyer, prosecuting, said more than 29 bin bags full of tobacco were found in an upstairs room, and a further six bags containing loose tobacco were found in a shed along with empty fake Golden Virginia and Amber Leaf pouches, duty stamps and cellophane wrappers.

When arrested He told officers he was in the UK illegally and working for a man he described as his boss and had to fill the fake pouches with tobacco.

Jailing He for 12 months, Judge Katharine Moore accepted although it was a significant operation He had played a limited role unlike those higher up the chain.

Ping He was sentenced to 12 months for illegal tobacco and using fake trademark. Picture: Norfolk ConstabularyPing He was sentenced to 12 months for illegal tobacco and using fake trademark. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Alex Vedat

Vedat, 28, with an address at High Street, Chistlehurst in Kent, was sentenced to 45 months in prison at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (March 5).

The court heard how Vedat was responsible for controlling an organised dealer phone line called Black Jack offering crack cocaine and heroin in the Great Yarmouth area.

Officers from the Great Yarmouth Neighbourhood Policing Team arrested Vedat in London on June 28 last year following three months of intelligence work.

A quantity of crack cocaine was found at the address and two mobile phones, both of which contained hundreds of messages related to the supply of drugs.

Alex Vedat has been jailed for more than three years for supplying Class A drugs in Great Yarmouth. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.Alex Vedat has been jailed for more than three years for supplying Class A drugs in Great Yarmouth. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

John Miller

Miller, 46, from Three Mile Lane, Costessey, took £220,000 from eight customers for extensions he never completed, Norwich Crown Court heard.

His victims used their life savings, took out bank loans and spent £122,000 to undo Miller’s damage and finish jobs. They suffered from sleep deprivation and severe stress, prosecutor Alison Lambert said.

During one project, which was never completed, he took holidays to Las Vegas, New York, Greece and Tenerife.

In one case Miller fixed an extension to a house using shelf joints.

John Miller at Norwich Crown Court during his trial. The case against his wife Catherine (pictured) was dropped. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYJohn Miller at Norwich Crown Court during his trial. The case against his wife Catherine (pictured) was dropped. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

He was jailed for four years.

Joseph Sharpe

Sharpe, of Norwich Prison, was jailed for 15 months and banned from driving for two years and seven months.

He had returned to Norwich to “reconcile” with his former partner and by October 3 last year she had reported her car stolen, Norwich Crown Court heard on Thursday.

Spotting the vehicle in a Lakenham cul-de-sac around 9.15pm, police officers set up a blockade at the mouth of the road to prevent Sharpe escaping.

Joseph Sharpe was jailed 15 months for dangerous driving. Picture: Norfolk ConstabularyJoseph Sharpe was jailed 15 months for dangerous driving. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

But the 34-year-old drove “deliberately” at the police car, damaging the light cluster and bumper, before driving off at speed.

The court heard Sharpe has appeared in court 18 times for driving matters including driving without insurance or a licence.

It is his third conviction for dangerous driving.

Danny Eastwood

Eastwood, 22, of Bernard Crescent Hunstanton, took to dealing in Hunstanton as he “could not afford the habit”, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Danny Eastwood was sentenced to 28 months for dealing cocaine. Picture: Norfolk ConstabularyDanny Eastwood was sentenced to 28 months for dealing cocaine. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

His home was raided by police on June 18 last year, and around £2,000 in cash and 29 wraps of cocaine were seized.

He later admitted one count of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

Norwich Crown Court heard it was a one man operation which began as Eastwood was unable to fund his own cocaine habit.

Eastwood was jailed for 28 months.

