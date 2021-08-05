Jailed in July: Drug dealing, knife crime and manslaughter

Published: 12:01 PM August 5, 2021

Norfolk’s streets have been safer as drug dealers, burglars and other dangerous criminals have been put behind bars.

Here are some of the people jailed in July:

Reece Checkley

Reece Checkley has been jailed for county lines drug dealing. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Reece Checkley, 20, was arrested as part of a week of police action targeting county lines drug dealing.

Checkley of no fixed address appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday July 22, after pleading guilty to two counts of being concerned in supplying a controlled Class A drug and one count of possessing a bladed article at an earlier hearing.

He was sentenced to 30 months for each of the two counts of being concerned in supplying a controlled Class A drug to run concurrently, and six months for possessing a bladed article, which will also run concurrently.

Checkley was arrested in Beccles Road, Gorleston, on Tuesday May 18 after police intelligence suggested a county line called Horrid was operating in Great Yarmouth, and connected to him.

Bolongi Iyolo

Bolongi Iyolo, 37, of Black Horse Opening in Norwich, was jailed for more than eight years for slashing a man's neck with a knife. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Bolongi Iyolo, 37, from Norwich, was jailed for more than eight years after using a knife to slash his victim's neck following an argument.

Iyolo had been arguing with a man in his 30s in St Vedast Street, Norwich, at 4.45am on Saturday, December 7.

It was during the argument he attacked the man, which resulted in his needing stitches when treated for his injuries.

When police found Iyolo further along the street a short time later, they witnessed him throw the knife down an alley in the hope of hiding it from officers.

But it was found and had the victim's blood and Iyolo's DNA on it.

Iyolo, of Black Horse Opening in Norwich, was found guilty of wounding with intent after a trial in May.

He appeared before Norwich Crown Court on Friday, July 16, where he was sentenced to eight years and six months in prison.

Dean Taylor-Cross

Dean Taylor-Cross has been jailed for three years after he admitted supplying class A drugs in King's Lynn. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Dean Taylor-Cross, formerly of Landseer Drive, Downham Market, was caught with drugs just days after he admitted being involved in supplying drugs with his mother.

Police attended the home of Dean Taylor-Cross in Downham Market in March this year on an unrelated matter but “noticed a strong smell of cannabis”.

Norwich Crown Court heard officers discovered 54.6g of cannabis, thought to be worth between £400 and £550, in a pot in a back bedroom.

They also found 4g of high purity cocaine, worth between £300 and £400, in a Kinder egg-type container.

Taylor-Cross, formerly of Landseer Drive, appeared for sentence on Monday July 19 having previously admitted possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

He was sentenced to three years in prison.

Damien Laverick

Damien Laverick, 23, was sentenced to eight years for conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin - Credit: Norfolk Police

Drug kingpin Damien Laverick, 23, was jailed for eight years for running a gang which sold £140,000-worth of heroin and crack cocaine in his home town of Great Yarmouth in less than three months.

Laverick launched his illegal enterprise last January, just two days after walking free from a three-year prison sentence, Norwich Crown Court heard.

He used a mobile phone previously used by a drugs gang jailed in 2019 - a phone number known to its customers as “Chase” - to send bulk texts to known addicts offering “3 for 2” deals on wraps of Class A drugs.

Chase and its successor were “county lines”, the police term for a phone number known to addicts which is run by a criminal gang who source drugs in a major city and import them into regional towns and cities.

Stuart Brooke

Stuart Brooke has been jailed for 20 months. Picture Norfolk police - Credit: Norfolk police

Stuart Brooke, 26, stole £150 cash, a bankcard and watch as the 72-year-old man was asleep at his Millers Lane home in Norwich.

John Fairhead, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, said the victim, who has a number of difficulties, woke at 6.30am and realised he had been burgled when he found the items missing and his bedroom door ajar.

The court heard how Brooke had targeted elderly victims in the past and was jailed for 20 months in May 2017 for the burglary of a sheltered home of an 85-year-old pensioner at Doughty's Hospital, in Golden Dog Lane.

Brooke, who appeared over a link from Peterborough jail, admitted burglary on June 8, this year, and fraud. He was jailed for three years and four months.

He also admitted burglary of alcohol and an iPad from Bedfords Bar in Old Post Office Court, in Norwich on June 9, this year.

Brooke was jailed for three years and four months.

Shaun Turrell

Shaun Turrell has been jailed for 33 months. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Shaun Turrell, 56, is a sex offender who was found to have breached his order by downloading indecent images of children and distributing them on a secret phone

Turrell, who was subject to checks by police officers, was suspected of having a phone which he kept hidden from the authorities, Norwich Crown Court was told.

Marc Brown, prosecuting, said as a convicted sex offender Turrell had to disclose if he had any devices which could access the internet. Mr Brown said that Turrell claimed he did not have a smartphone and only had a basic phone, without internet access.

However, acting on a tip-off, police carried out a search of Turrell's home and found a smart phone hidden in a drawer in his bedroom.

Mr Brown said when analysed, the device showed that Turrell had downloaded indecent images, including some in the most serious category, and had shared images with another person on a chatroom site which he had been using.

He was jailed for 33 months.

Paul Vissers

Paul Vissers who was given an extended 10-year sentence after admitting the manslaughter of Norwich woman Tracey Kidd. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Paul Vissers, 41, was given a 10-year extended prison sentence after admitting manslaughter.

Tracey Kidd, 57, was found by police at a property in Charnwood Street, London, in March 17 last year following concerns for her safety.

A post-mortem examination revealed the former Heartsease High School pupil died from a head injury.

Vissers, 41, was given a 10-year extended prison sentence - made up of six years in custody and four years on licence - at Wood Green Crown Court on Monday July 6 after having previously admitted manslaughter.

The victim's sister, Gina, a mother of four who lives on Motum Road, opposite where Miss Kidd used to live, was "disgusted" by the sentence and feared he would go on to kill again.

Paul Knight

Paul Knight, 35, terrified a family by jumping on their car bonnet and ripping off a wing mirror, as they were driving along Norwich's Prince of Wales Road.

Knight also jumped on the bonnet of another passing car causing the driver to halt and when police arrived to arrest him he kicked out and spat at two officers, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Knight, of William Kett Close, Norwich, admitted common assault on two emergency workers, using threatening words and behaviour and criminal damage in March, this year.

He also admitted assaulting two store staff when he was stopped trying to steal butane gas on November 28, last year, when he bit one of the victims.

Judge Andrew Shaw jailed Knight for four months and imposed a 12-month supervision order to give Knight help with tackling his addiction.

Christopher Wright

Christopher Wright, 37, became involved with a 14-year-old girl and tried to hide her under a bench when police came looking for her.

Norwich Crown Court heard the girl’s mother was concerned for her after it emerged she was seeing the defendant.

On January 29 “her mother realised she had gone missing” and a search was started for her. Police went to visit Wright at his address in Great Yarmouth.

Jailing Wright for a total of two and a half years, Recorder Guy Ayers said had the police been “foolish enough” to take Wright at face value when he lied to them by saying she was not there “this matter might have escalated”.

Kastroit Dardh

Kastroit Dardha who has been jailed after admitting possession with intent to supply class A drugs. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Kastroit Dardha, 23, had been driving a VW Golf on the A11 at Wymondham when he was stopped by police after being suspected of having no licence or insurance.

The Albanian waiter was caught with a kilo of cocaine in his car on the A11 after coming to the UK to find money to help his sick parents.

Norwich Crown Court heard Dardha gave false details to officers who found a package, which appeared to contain a kilo of drugs, in the rear passenger footwell.

Dardha, of no fixed address, appeared at court on Thursday July 8 after having previously admitted possession with intent to supply class A drugs on April 9 this year.

Sentencing the defendant to 20 months imprisonment, Recorder Simon Taylor said Dardha “played a part in trying to put a kilo of cocaine into the hands of those who would’ve dealt it on the streets".

David Pemment

David Pemment who has been given an extended 12 year sentence, made up of nine years custody and three on licence. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

David Pemment, 50, of Oak Circle in King's Lynn, was given a 12-year sentence at King's Lynn Crown Court, consisting of nine years custody and an extended three-year licence period, after admitting causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and two counts of having an offensive weapon, a machete and a catapult, on August 17 last year.

Pemment attacked a man with a machete, which resulted in the victim suffering serious injuries to his hand.

Following the sentencing, Detective Constable Layla Benzallat from Norfolk Police said: “Pemment committed a horrific and violent crime in broad daylight, in front of neighbours and children, and his actions have had a life-changing and frankly devastating effect on the victim."







