Jailed this week: Drug dealer, fraudulent fencer and disgraced policeman

A disgraced police officer found with indecent images of a teenage boy and a serial fraudster who stole more than £26k are among those jailed in Norfolk and Waveney this week.

Jamie Johnson

Jamie Johnson, 38, left "household after household" with "substandard" building and fencing work or uncompleted jobs and instead used the cash from deposits to pay off debts.

A total of 17 victims lost more than £26k as a result of work carried out by Johnson in King's Lynn, Hunstanton and Thetford between 2018 and 2021.

Johnson continued to take money from customers even after Trading Standards had begun to investigate him.

Johnson, of Wildfields Road, Clenchwarton, was jailed for 14 months when he appeared at Norwich Crown Court Monday (November 1).

Malcolm Cook was given an aggregate nine-year sentence for sexual assault - Credit: Archant

Malcolm Cook

Malcolm Cook, who was once convicted for indecent assault against a nine-year-old girl, is behind bars for assaulting another young girl more than 50 years later.

Cook, of Garden Close, Watton, has been deemed as posing a risk of serious harm to girls and young women.

Norwich Crown Court heard him admit seven sexual assaults against the young girl who cannot be named for legal reasons in 2019.

The assaults happened at locations across Norfolk through a series of "prolonged and sustained" offences.

Cook was given an aggregate nine-year sentence for his crimes.

Former police officer Neal Porter received a two-year jail sentence this week - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Neal Porter

The former Norfolk police officer was jailed this week for two years after admitting to taking indecent images of a child.

Porter took pictures on his mobile phone of sexual acts with a 14-year old boy he started a relationship with after meeting online, the court heard.

Porter, who worked as a former police response officer based at Wymondham in south Norfolk, met the victim on a social networking app before the pair started a sexual relationship.

Porter said the victim told him he was approaching his 18th birthday at the time and had no reason to disbelieve him.

Nicky Bates was jailed for three years for dealing drugs in Lowestoft - Credit: Suffolk Police

Nicky Bates

Bates, of no fixed address, has been jailed for three years after he started dealing drugs to pay off a debt.

Officers from Suffolk Police found Bates to be in possession of crack cocaine, cocaine and heroin on two occasions in Lowestoft in December this year.

He was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday November 5.



