News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Jailed this week: Drug dealer, fraudulent fencer and disgraced policeman

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 2:46 PM November 7, 2021
Jailed this week roundup Norfolk and Waveney

Neal Porter (left) and Nicky Bates (right) are among those jailed in Norfolk and Waveney this week - Credit: Norfolk Police/Suffolk Police

A disgraced police officer found with indecent images of a teenage boy and a serial fraudster who stole more than £26k are among those jailed in Norfolk and Waveney this week.

Jamie Johnson

Jamie Johnson, 38, left "household after household" with "substandard" building and fencing work or uncompleted jobs and instead used the cash from deposits to pay off debts. 

A total of 17 victims lost more than £26k as a result of work carried out by Johnson in King's Lynn, Hunstanton and Thetford between 2018 and 2021.

Johnson continued to take money from customers even after Trading Standards had begun to investigate him.

Johnson, of Wildfields Road, Clenchwarton, was jailed for 14 months when he appeared at Norwich Crown Court Monday (November 1). 

Stephen Bates is facing sentence at Norwich Crown Court for running a man over in a van. PIC: Norwic

Malcolm Cook was given an aggregate nine-year sentence for sexual assault - Credit: Archant

Malcolm Cook

Malcolm Cook, who was once convicted for indecent assault against a nine-year-old girl, is behind bars for assaulting another young girl more than 50 years later.

Cook, of Garden Close, Watton, has been deemed as posing a risk of serious harm to girls and young women. 

Most Read

  1. 1 The inside story of Farke's dismissal after City's win at Brentford
  2. 2 Norwich City sack Daniel Farke
  3. 3 Body found after fatal house fire in Newton Flotman
  1. 4 Norwich charity shuts down amid £50,000 scam allegation
  2. 5 25 of Norfolk's cosiest pubs
  3. 6 Ten Norfolk areas issued with flooding alerts
  4. 7 City centre Tesco Express store to close
  5. 8 Father’s shock after death of son in fight near Norfolk pub
  6. 9 'Thank you Daniel Farke': Fans react to Norwich City manager sacking
  7. 10 'We're sorry' - Heveningham Hall fireworks organisers apologise after 'chaos'

Norwich Crown Court heard him admit seven sexual assaults against the young girl who cannot be named for legal reasons in 2019. 

The assaults happened at locations across Norfolk through a series of "prolonged and sustained" offences. 

Cook was given an aggregate nine-year sentence for his crimes. 

Neal Porter.

Former police officer Neal Porter received a two-year jail sentence this week - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Neal Porter

The former Norfolk police officer was jailed this week for two years after admitting to taking indecent images of a child.

Porter took pictures on his mobile phone of sexual acts with a 14-year old boy he started a relationship with after meeting online, the court heard.

Porter, who worked as a former police response officer based at Wymondham in south Norfolk, met the victim on a social networking app before the pair started a sexual relationship. 

Porter said the victim told him he was approaching his 18th birthday at the time and had no reason to disbelieve him. 

Nicky Bates

Nicky Bates was jailed for three years for dealing drugs in Lowestoft - Credit: Suffolk Police

Nicky Bates

Bates, of no fixed address, has been jailed for three years after he started dealing drugs to pay off a debt.

Officers from Suffolk Police found Bates to be in possession of crack cocaine, cocaine and heroin on two occasions in Lowestoft in December this year.

He was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday November 5. 


Norfolk
Suffolk
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Colin Barnes faces jail if he does not clear his site at Podmore Lane in Scarning

'It has got to stop' - Garage owner given last chance to clear eyesore site

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
The cause of death is currently treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.

Norwich Live

Body of man found in river in Norwich

Sean Galea-Pace

person
Richard Bower has appeared in court charged with a number of offences following an incident in South

Man attacked Norwich couple after climbing through their window

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
The famous windmill ay Cley-next-the-Sea in Norfolk (photo: Gordon Bell, Getty Images)

Couple who broke lockdown rules were 'taking photos of socks', court hears

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon