Jailed this week: Masked raiders and dangerous drivers
Masked home invaders, kidnappers and dangerous drivers are among those sent to prison this week.
Here is a roundup of who will be heading to jail in Norfolk.
Dominic McCardle, Ashley Stuhler and Selena Parker
A trio who kidnapped and imprisoned a man for six hours over an unpaid debt wept in the dock as they were jailed for a total of 10 years.
The terrified victim was said to be "unable to go out for six months without looking over his shoulder" after the trio forced him to get into a car and kept him in a flat in The Elms, Brandon.
Parker, 35, of High Street, Brandon, was given a three-year jail sentence. McCardle and Stuhler received three years and six months for their part in the crime.
Chantelle Miller
An unlicensed driver who killed a couple in a Norfolk crash has been given a 12-month jail sentence.
Chantelle Miller, 33, had been travelling up from London to visit a friend in prison when she drifted into the opposite carriageway and hit Mr and Mrs Crawford.
The couple in their 70s both died from the crash.
Miller pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death by careless driving.
Jamie Felmingham
Jamie Felmingham assaulted two prison officers in Norwich jail when trouble flared among inmates.
When other officers attended the disturbance as back-up, Felmingham pushed a floor cleaner down the stairs, which struck another prison officer causing a cut above his eye, which needed treatment.
Felmingham admitted the assault on an emergency worker, and was given six months in jail.
Richard Hindry
Hindry was rushing to take his son to a school event when the fatal crash on the A47 occurred.
Since the crash, Hindry was convicted for speeding at 87mph on the A47 in January this year.
Jailing Hindry for 15 months, Judge Katharine Moore said he had a history of poor driving.
Allen Turner
Allen Turner was one of three men who smashed their way into a Costessey home with pickaxes.
Turner suffered stab wounds to his thigh after one victim fought back.
After pleading guilty to aggravated burglary at an earlier court hearing he was sentenced to 10 years in prison with an extended period of two years on licence.