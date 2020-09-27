Jailed in Norfolk this week: a drug dealer, a burglar, and a predatory paedophile
PUBLISHED: 10:30 27 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:30 27 September 2020
Norfolk Constabulary
Here is what has been happening Norfolk courts this week.
Ashton Cooper
Ashton Cooper, 23, from Woolwich in London was jailed for four years after pleading guilty to two counts of being involved in the supply of Class A drugs at a previous hearing.
Cooper was arrested in London following a joint investigation between Norfolk Constabulary and the Metropolitan police. The operation focused on managing and controlling County Lines.
Alisha Bullock
Alisha Bullock, 41, of no fixed address was sentenced to four years in Norwich Crown Court for burglary, fraud and one count of theft.
Bullock preyed on vulnerable elderly victims and stole cash and bank cards after conning her way into their homes.
Anthony Lewis
Anthony Lewis, 58, of Northamptonshire, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 11 years.
Lewis committed a campaign of rapes against his five victims, aged from four to 17, between 1987 and 2007 in Norfolk, Surrey, Cambridgeshire, Northamptonshire and London.
He worked as an entertainer and would set up talent show companies to lure in his victims. He preyed on young children under the guise of getting them gigs and making them famous.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.