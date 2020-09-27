Jailed in Norfolk this week: a drug dealer, a burglar, and a predatory paedophile

Ashton Cooper, Alisha Bullock and Anthony Lewis. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

Here is what has been happening Norfolk courts this week.

Ashton Cooper, 23, from London, has been jailed for four years for supplying heroin and cocaine into Great Yarmouth. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary. Ashton Cooper, 23, from London, has been jailed for four years for supplying heroin and cocaine into Great Yarmouth. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Ashton Cooper

Ashton Cooper, 23, from Woolwich in London was jailed for four years after pleading guilty to two counts of being involved in the supply of Class A drugs at a previous hearing.

Cooper was arrested in London following a joint investigation between Norfolk Constabulary and the Metropolitan police. The operation focused on managing and controlling County Lines.

Alisha Bullock

Alisha Bullock was sentenced in Norwich Crown Court. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Alisha Bullock was sentenced in Norwich Crown Court. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Alisha Bullock, 41, of no fixed address was sentenced to four years in Norwich Crown Court for burglary, fraud and one count of theft.

Bullock preyed on vulnerable elderly victims and stole cash and bank cards after conning her way into their homes.

Anthony Lewis

Anthony Lewis, 58, of Northamptonshire, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 11 years.

Anthony Lewis, early 2000s. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Anthony Lewis, early 2000s. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Lewis committed a campaign of rapes against his five victims, aged from four to 17, between 1987 and 2007 in Norfolk, Surrey, Cambridgeshire, Northamptonshire and London.

He worked as an entertainer and would set up talent show companies to lure in his victims. He preyed on young children under the guise of getting them gigs and making them famous.