Jailed this week: Paedophiles and man caught with £15k of cannabis

Published: 7:06 AM September 27, 2021

Benjamin Merrifield was jailed in Norfolk this week. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Two paedophiles and a man who was found to be in possession of £15,000 worth of cannabis have been sentenced in the region.

Here's a round-up of those who were jailed this week.

Paul Weekley

A "very high risk" sex offender, Paul Weekley, was snared by police after he groomed a 12 year-old girl online who turned out to be an undercover officer. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Paul Weekley, 61, was jailed for three years and four months at Norwich Crown Court in June for having secret online sex chats with a girl he believed to be a 12-year-old called Becca.

But the Attorney General's Office referred the case to the Court of Appeal under the unduly lenient sentence scheme.

The court has now ruled that Weekley's jail term should be increased to six years and eight months with an extension period of four years on licence.

You may also want to watch:

Weekley, from Great Yarmouth, had admitted attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, attempting to engage in sexual activity in front of a child and attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity.

He also admitted possession of indecent photographs of children and breaching a previous sexual harm prevention order.

Benjamin Merrifield

Benjamin Merrifield was jailed in Norfolk this week. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Benjamin Merrifield, 36, came to the attention of police after the defendant logged into an internet site and started chatting online to someone he thought was a 12-year-old girl.

He was sentenced to three years and four months in jail when he appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Monday (September 20) having admitted attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child under 16.

He also admitted two counts of attempting to incite a child under 16 to engage in sexual activity.

Rushit Protoduari

Rushit Protoduari, from Crewe, was arrested in Lowestoft - Credit: Suffolk police





Rushit Protoduari, of Adlington Road in Crewe, was stopped by officers in Suffolk police's Kestrel team in Denmark Road in Lowestoft, on Friday, September 17.

The 27-year-old was arrested after police discovered a bag containing around 2kg of cannabis, which had a street value of £15,000, in the vehicle.

Protoduari was taken to Great Yarmouth police investigation centre and was charged with possession with intent to supply class B drugs and money laundering.

He was remanded in custody and appeared before Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Monday, where he pleaded guilty to the charges.

Protoduari was handed a 26-week jail sentence by magistrates.