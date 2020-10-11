Jailed in Norfolk this week: Sisters, drug kingpin and a serial burglar

Here are some of the people who were jailed in Norfolk this week.

Paula and Bonnie Murray

Paula Murray, 26 and Bonnie Murray, 20, both of Motum Road, Norwich were jailed this week.

The sisters were outside a girl’s house who had been dating a boy Paula had been dating. The victim was trying to intervene to deescalate the situation but Paula and Bonnie who were 24 and 18 at the time turned against the good samaritan.

The victim was kicked and punched in the head and arms whilst on the ground. The victim was stabbed at least four times with a broken bottle,

Michael Burchill

Michael Burchill, 38 of Vauxhall Street, Norwich was jailed.

Burchill alongside Andrew Harewood, 35 of Westwick Strett, Norwich entered the room where the victim, who is a resident at a homeless hostel, was sitting in a chair watching TV.

They took it in turns to repeatedly punch the victim in the head, arms and face as ‘revenge’ for something Burchill believed the victim had done previously. Burchill has sentenced to a total of 32 months whilst Harewood was sentenced to 16 months suspended for two years and was ordered to do 30 days’ rehabilitation.

Emanuel Kakala

Emanuel Kakala, 25, of Albany Road, Yarmouth was jailed for six years and eight months due to his heavy involvement in an operation which flooded Great Yarmouth with deadly drugs.

Following Kakala’s arrest, police seized three mobile phones which were used to send and receive thousands of texts and call relating to the supply of crack cocaine and heroin in the town. Also £10,000 worth of Class A drugs was seized.

The arrest is a result of a joint operation by the Norfolk Police County Lines Team and the Metropolitan Police which focuses on analysing data from mobile phones to identify those responsible for running County Lines.

Robert Francis

Robert Francis, 52, previously of Holme House Prison, Stockton-on-Tees, was jailed for three years.

Francis already had 21 convictions for house burglaries but following his release for a previous offence, he had a discharge grant £47 and found himself homeless.

He broke into a home on Leeder Hill, Postwick and took approximately £3,000-worth of property, including jewellery, a watch and a coin collection.

Eli Frankham

Eli Frankham, 27, of Emneth, near Wisbech was jailed for five years and four months.

He admitted to being in possession of a single barrel shotgun which was disguised as a walking stick. He also was in possession of ammunition.

Frankham initially gave many excuses for possessing the weapon. He claimed is belonged to his grandmother and later said he wanted it to shoot vermin.

Benjamin Asante and Stoica Klaosen

Benjamin Asante and Stoica Klaosen, both 31, drove up from London to Norfolk to target a property in Ford Street, Thetford, which had been “turned into a cannabis factory”.

Clare Matthews, prosecuting, said the pair had been looking to steal cannabis plants from the property but were heard by a neighbour who saw one of them using a crow bar to attempt to jemmy open a ground floor window.

Asante, of no fixed address, and Klaosen, from London, both admitted burglary on December 20 2019. Jailing them both for 22 months, Judge Andrew Shaw said it was a “serious domestic burglary” which had been planned by the defendants.

