Jailed in Norfolk this week: Knife attacker and drug dealers

(Top row left to right) Andrew Fearnley, Frank Tuitt. (Bottom row left to right) Paulo Botas, John Bell. Photo: Norfolk Police Norfolk Police

Take a look at what's been happening in Norwich Crown Court this week.

Picture of Andrew Fearnley after he was jailed for arson in 2015. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Picture of Andrew Fearnley after he was jailed for arson in 2015. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Andrew Fearnley

Fearnley,54, of Drudge Road, Gorleston, permanently scarred his partner's face in a knife attack, a year after he tried to strangle her, Norwich Crown Court heard last week.

Fearnley's on/off partner had been on a hen night and had been "merry" before going back to Fearnley's address in Gorleston.

Jude Durr, prosecuting, said things "got heated" and she left to go to her mother's address nearby after she had been pushed and struck in the face by Fearnley.

She thought she had been punched but Fearnley had slashed her in the face with a knife resulting in serious injury to her nose.

The victim was left with a permanent scar.

Police were quickly on scene after officers were dispatched following an earlier call from Fearnley describing how the victim had smashed a window at his property.

Fearnley appeared in court for sentencing on Monday after previously admitting wounding with intent following the incident on June 29.

Frank Tuitt has been jailed for supplying drugs in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk Police Frank Tuitt has been jailed for supplying drugs in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk Police

The court heard the slashing came a year after Fearnley was sentenced for a battery against the same victim who had been strangled until she blacked out.

It was one of Fearnley's 17 previous convictions for 25 offences, which also included two previous "revenge" arsons.

Imposing an extended sentence of five years and 10 months custody and four years on licence, Judge Andrew Shaw assessed Fearnley as being a dangerous offender who was a high risk of causing serious harm to the public.

Fearnley was also made the subject of an indefinite restraining order.

Frank Tuitt

Frank Tuitt, 56, from London, was sentenced to three years in prison at Norwich Crown Court this week (Monday, October 21) after pleading guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply a Class A drugs at an earlier hearing.

The court heard how officers from the Norwich Neighbourhood Policing Team stopped Tuitt in some woodland on Marriotts Way on September 9, 2019.

Tuitt was found in possession of a jiffy bag containing £1,900 worth of wraps, approximately £200 in cash and a mobile phone containing texts which relate to the supply of drugs.

Paulo Botas

Paulo Botas, 45, of Garibaldi Place, Great Yarmouth, was jailed for more than three years for drug offences. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary. Paulo Botas, 45, of Garibaldi Place, Great Yarmouth, was jailed for more than three years for drug offences. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Paulo Botas, aged 45 and of Garibaldi Place, Great Yarmouth, was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison at Norwich Crown Court on Monday (October 21) after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine at an earlier hearing.

Officers from the Great Yarmouth Neighbourhood Policing Team executed a warrant at an address in St Nicholas Road on December 18 last year following reports from the local community about drug dealing in the area.

Officers arrested Botas inside the premises and found a quantity of cocaine, along with more than £850 in cash and mobile phones.

Sergeant Tony Hogan from the Great Yarmouth Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "This case demonstrates how important it is for local communities to work with the police in order to tackle drug dealing in the town and will reassure residents that we do respond to the information they provide us.

"We remain committed to tackling illegal drug activity in Great Yarmouth and protecting our communities from this type of crime."

John Bell

Bell, 30, of St Annes Crescent, Gorleston, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday, October 23, after pleading guilty to a number of drug offences at an earlier hearing.

He admitted supplying Class A and Class B drugs and was sentenced to 56 months.

Bell pleaded guilty to one count of possession with the intent to supply cocaine, one count of possession with the intent to supply cannabis and one count of being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

John Bell, from Gorleston, has been sentenced to 56 months in prison. Picture: Norfolk Police John Bell, from Gorleston, has been sentenced to 56 months in prison. Picture: Norfolk Police

He was sentenced for possession with the intent to supply Class A drugs (cocaine) and being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs (cannabis).

He was also given a 24-month sentence for possession with the intent to supply Class A drugs, (MDMA) to be run concurrently.

Sergeant Tony Hogan, from the Great Yarmouth Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "This sentence reflects not only the seriousness of these crimes but also our commitment in tackling illegal drug activity.

