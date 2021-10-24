Jailed this week: Phone fraudsters, rapist and abuser

Published: 6:18 PM October 24, 2021

Leading Hand Sam Avery at Bulford Military Court Martial. A Royal Navy sailor from RAF Marham has been jailed for five years after raping a female colleague as she slept. - Credit: Ewan Galvin/Solent News

A Royal Navy sailor who raped a colleague as she slept and a phone fraudster who targeted victims as old as 99 are just two of those jailed in Norfolk this week.

Sam Avery

Leading Seaman Sam Avery, a Royal Navy sailor from RAF Marham was jailed for five years after raping a colleague as she slept.

Bulford Military Court heard the female sailor, who cannot be named for legal reasons, awoke to Avery raping her.

She had previously turned down two of his previous advances before falling asleep.

She said the attack "came out of nowhere" as there was not even a friendly hug or kiss between the two and the only sexual contact between them was the advances she had rejected.

Shaun Johnson and Benaissa Sintim

Shaun Johnson, 22, who has been jailed for a total of five years after admitting his part in a £200k courier fraud. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Benaissa Sintim who has been jailed for two-and-a-half years after admitting his part in a £200k courier fraud. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Shaun Johnson, 22, and Benaissa Sintim, also 22, were part of a planned and “sophisticated” fraud deliberately targeting vulnerable and elderly people in Norfolk and other parts of the country.

The pair took more than £200,000 from victims while pretending to be police officers.

Norwich Crown Court heard there were a total of 37 frauds totalling £218, 578.65 against victims aged between 59 and 99 between January and October last year.

Johnson was jailed for five years, while Sintim was sentenced to two and a half years in custody.

Kevin Pritchard

Kevin Pritchard, of Falkland Close, Hellesdon, was sentenced to 17 years at Norwich Crown Court. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Kevin Pritchard, 65, was jailed for 17 years at Norwich Crown Court, after admitting to the sexual abuse of three young girls between the 1970s and 1990s.

Norwich Crown Court heard that during a 14-year period Pritchard, of Falkland Close, Hellesdon, repeatedly abused the three victims, who were under 12 at the time.

Duncan O'Donnell, prosecuting, said Pritchard had told each of his victims to keep it a secret.

Pritchard, who was between 20 and 30 when the offences were being committed, was arrested last year and admitted the offending stating he did not know why he had done it and had "probably been drinking".