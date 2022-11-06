Jailed in Norfolk: The criminals put behind bars this week

Karl Foskett and Ryan Norton are among those jailed in Norfolk this week - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A man who sexually assaulted a teenage girl and a teenager described as a "dangerous young man" are among those who were put behind bars this week.

Here's a closer look at some of those jailed in Norfolk over the past seven days.

Karl Foskett, 35

Karl Foskett has been jailed after being convicted of a sexual offence - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Karl Foskett, of Russet Drive, St Albans, has been jailed for six years after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Hemsby.

King's Lynn Crown Court heard the victim, who was 14 at the time and cannot be identified for legal reasons, was given alcohol by Foskett before the offence, which happened on August 22, 2018.

Foskett, who served with the Royal Anglian Regiment in Iraq, appeared at court on Monday (October 31) having been found guilty after a trial in May.

Foskett, who was not serving as a soldier at the time of the offence, has 14 previous convictions for a total of 23 offences, which show an "unhappy history as violence is concerned".

Judge Alice Robinson said the victim had not consented to what he did.

Ryan Norton, 19

Ryan Norton has been sentenced after admitting sex offences against four females - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Ryan Norton, of Clarkson Road, Norwich, described as a "dangerous young man", has been sentenced for a total of 17 years - made up of nine years detention in a young offenders institution and eight years extended licence.

Norton attacked four victims, aged 13, 15, 21 and 22, between June 2021 and March 2022.

Norwich Crown Court heard he lured one of the victims, then 22, to an abandoned mill in the Bracondale area of Norwich where he raped and sexually assaulted her.

Duncan O'Donnell, prosecuting, said another victim, 21, was raped twice in March 2022.

The rape offences followed three offences of sexual activity with a child Norton had committed against a 13-year-old girl he met up with after contacting her on Snapchat.

He met up with another victim, 15, at a park near Goldwell Road in Norwich and after bringing cigarettes and alcohol with him sexually assaulted her.

Norton, appeared at court for sentence on Friday (November 4) having previously admitted three counts of rape, two counts of sexual activity with a child and three counts of assault by penetration.