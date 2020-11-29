Jailed in Norfolk this week: a corrupt police officer and a domestic abuser
Credit: Suffolk Constabulary/Norfolk Constabulary
The courts have remained open throughout lockdown - who was jailed this week?
Joshua Terry
Joshua Terry, 26, formerly of Essex but now of HMP Bedford was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court.
Terry had previous convictions for domestic violence but got into a relationship with the victim, his current partner, at the end of last year.
He fractured the cheekbone of his current partner and in a different instance, threatened the victim’s sister with a machete.
Terry was also to be sentenced for having previously admitted offences of assault, disclosing private photographs and intimidating a witness in respect of a previous partner.
Terry, who has more than 30 previous convictions for 62 offences, was jailed for a total of 28 months.
Daniel Jackson
Daniel Jackson, 28, of Gorse Close in Lakenheath also appeared at Norwich Crown Court.
Jackson has been jailed after he prepared fake drug wraps using granulated sugar to cover up his failure to investigate a case properly.
He was serving as a Suffolk officer when he failed to properly investigate three suspects over drug offences.
The suspects had three or four wraps of what was believed to be drugs seized from them, however Jackson failed to submit them for analysis. He also let the suspects keep the £800 which was found in their car.
Daniel Jackson was sentenced to 12 months after admitting to misconduct in a public office, and attempting to pervert the course of justice.
Hoa Van Hoang, Huy Duc To, Huy Than Hoang and Pham Nam Trung
Hoa Van Hoang, 40, Huy Duc To, 40 Huy Than Hoang, 35 and Pham Nam Trung, all of no fixed abode, were sentenced this week.
In July this year, the four men were caught by police at a cannabis factory which was about to produce a crop worth more than £2m.
A total of 1,225 cannabis plants were found growing in 10 polytunnels in Hockwold.
The prosecutor said three of the four men were found in a caravan at the site, while a fourth man was found in one of the tunnels, despite the efforts of some trying to escape, they were all arrested.
The four defendants, after admitting to producing cannabis, were sentenced to a total of four years.