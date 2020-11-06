Search

Jailed in Norfolk this week: drug dealer and people smuggling

PUBLISHED: 08:09 08 November 2020

Kyle Samuels/Bohdan Lutskyi/Denys Khvatkov. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary/Home Office

Kyle Samuels/Bohdan Lutskyi/Denys Khvatkov. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary/Home Office

Norfolk Constabulary/Home Office

Who has been jailed in Norfolk this week?

Kyle Samuels. Picture: Norfolk ConstabularyKyle Samuels. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Kyle Samuels

Kyle Samuels, 23 has been jailed after he supplied heroin to an undercover policeman.

Samuels appeared at Norwich Crown Court over a link from Leicester jail. He admitted possession of Class A with intent to supply.

Samuels has 11 convictions for 17 offences, most of which related to gang involvement. He was jailed for 30 months.

Bohdan Lutskyi and Denys Khvatkov, were paid £5,000 to smuggle two Albanian nationals into Southwold Harbour. PHOTO: Home OfficeBohdan Lutskyi and Denys Khvatkov, were paid £5,000 to smuggle two Albanian nationals into Southwold Harbour. PHOTO: Home Office

Bohdan Lutskyi and Denys Khvatkov

Bohdan Lutskyi, 39, and Denys Khvatkov, 19, have been jailed after attempting to smuggle two Albanian men into Southwold for £5,000.

The two men, who are both Ukrainian nationals with no fixed UK address, were also found to be in possession of counterfeit International Yacht Training cards, which indicated the pair had significant maritime experience.

Lutskyi and Khvatkov both pleaded guilty at Norwich Crown Court and were jailed to two-and-a-half years.

Miroslav Pesko who has been jailed for five years and four months after being found guilty of conspiracy to steal motor vehicles. Picture: Suffolk PoliceMiroslav Pesko who has been jailed for five years and four months after being found guilty of conspiracy to steal motor vehicles. Picture: Suffolk Police

Miroslav Pesko

Miroslav Pesko, 41, from Charlton in London has been jailed after he headed an organised crime group which conspired to steal 100 vehicles.

The group, which included people from Norwich and Lowestoft, was involved in a complex investigation led by East Suffolk CID officers in 2019.

Pesko was sentenced to five years and four months after being found guilty of the conspiracy to steal motor vehicles.

Ahmed Macow Photo: Norfolk ConstabularyAhmed Macow Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Ahmed Macow

Ahmed Macow, 24, of Westwood Road in Ilford has been jailed after pleading guilty to two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs at an earlier hearing.

Macow’s arrest was part of Operation Orochi, a joint operation between Norfolk Police and the Metropolitan Police which uses mobile phone data to identify those involved in County Lines.

Prior to his arrest, Macow was seen throwing a package containing a mobile phone and a quantity of cash from a window. After inspecting his phones, it revealed his messages about the sale of Class A drugs in Great Yarmouth.

