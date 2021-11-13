Jailed this week: Attempted robbery and fraud of £71,000

Daniel Walpole has been jailed after he admitted an offence of attempting to rob at a Norwich petrol station. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

An intoxicated man wielding a knife and a woman who fraudulently spent £71,000 of her mother's money are among those jailed in Norfolk this week.

Daniel Walpole

After taking 80 Xanax tablets, Walpole went into the Jet Garage on Rose Lane and pulled out a knife, demanding that the store assistant give him £400 for drugs.

The worker managed to lock the door to the counter and told Walpole that they were unable to open the till unless he bought something, prompting him to give the store assistant £2 for a can of Dr Pepper.

The Jet Garage on Rose Lane that Walpole attempted to rob after taking 80 Xanax tablets. - Credit: Archant

Walpole, of Normandie Tower, Rouen Road, was arrested after two customers who came into the store called the police from outside while keeping and eye on the situation.

He admitted attempting to rob and having an article with a blade or point on October 7 this year.

Jailing him for a total of two years and 10 months at Norwich Crown Court, Judge Katharine Moore said he was armed with a "quite fearsome bladed article" in a premises which is "vulnerable to this kind of behaviour".

Jane Fincham

After assuming power of attorney over the affairs of her 88-year-old mother with dementia, Fincham fraudulently spent money supposed to go towards the costs of her mother's care home

The 59-year-old spent £71,526.95 on two cars and helping towards a home move.

Following problems with paying the cost of her mother's care home fees Fincham was spoken to by a social worker about whether she felt having power of attorney for her mother was too much.

Fincham, of Chet Close in Stoke Holy Cross, said she "still wanted" the role, before going on to describe how she thought of her mother's money as "family money" and spent it herself.

Norwich Crown Court where Jane Fincham was jailed for two years after spending over £71,000 of her ill mother's money. - Credit: Archant

She admitted fraud by abuse of position and was sentenced in Norwich Crown Court to two years in prison.