Jailed in Norfolk last week: Prison drug smuggler and knife-wielding raider

HMP Wayland.

Take a look at what has been happening in Norwich Crown Court this week.

Daniel Gillett.

Eoin Duffy

Duffy, 38, had gone to HMP Wayland, and while talking to a prisoner he had been visiting was seen to hand a package over to the inmate as they shook hands.

Richard Patterson, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, said the inmate had tried to put the package in his pocket but was seen by a prison officer and then tried to put the package up his bottom.

Mr Patterson said prison staff were notified and the package was recovered from the inmate.

HMP Wayland Prison.

The package was found to contain a quantity of cocaine and heroin.

The drugs were analysed and later found to have a combined street value of less than £1,000 although the court heard the value of the drugs was at least twice as much in prison.

Duffy, from East Finchley, north London, appeared in court for sentence on Thursday (May 2) having previously admitted two counts of bringing Class A drugs into prison on August 4 2017.

He was jailed for 16 months.

Daniel Gillett

Gillett, 34, was one of two armed men who raided a Snettisham house and demanded money from the couple who live there, Norwich Crown Court was told.

Sentencing Gillett to eight years in prison, Judge Stephen Holt said the victims “continued to live in fear”.

Judge Holt said: “This is something that will stay with them.

“The effect of burglary on people is bad enough but the effect of a stranger in a balaclava armed, certainly with a knife, is something that never goes away and will remain with them for the rest of their lives.”

Gillett, of Didcot, Oxfordshire, who has 46 previous convictions for 106 offences, appeared for sentence on Thursday (May 2) having previously aggravated burglary while in possession of a knife.