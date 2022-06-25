Jailed in Norfolk: the criminals put behind bars this week

Michael Stacey and Anthony Collins are among those jailed this week - Credit: Norfolk Police

A paedophile who travelled hundreds of miles to see a 13-year-old girl and a man who cut his partner with a razor are among the criminals who have been put behind bars this week in Norfolk.

Lee Humpage

Lee Humpage - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Lee Humpage, 39 and from Norwich, was sentenced for two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

His partner had been cut with a razor, had a cigarette put out on her hand, been punched in the genital area and stomach and bitten on the arm.

Humpage was jailed for 30 months and given a restraining order prohibiting him from contacting the victim for 10 years.

Michael Stacey

Michael Stacey - Credit: Northumbria Police

Michael Stacey, 48 and of Yarmouth, was sentenced for arranging a child sex offence and engaging in sexual communication with a child.

He had travelled more than 270 miles to Sunderland to meet what he thought was a 13-year-old girl he had been talking to online. She was in fact an undercover police officer.

Stacey was jailed for four years and eight months with a further four years on licence.

Anthony Collins

Anthony Collins - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Anthony Collins, 42, has been sentenced for arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered and causing grievous bodily harm.

He was jealous about the relationship his ex had been having with a new man. He set fire to Christmas decorations at the man's house. The victim was forced to jump out of a window to flee the fire.

Collins was jailed for six years and five months.

Selvis Sali and Elvis Mustafa

Selvis Sali and Elvis Mustafa - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Selvis Sali, 48, and Elvis Mustafa, 39, were sentenced for conspiracy to commit fraud.

They were stopped by police who found unopened letters stolen from various addresses across Hemsby and Martham, as well as credit cards in numerous different names.

The pair were jailed for a total of three years - Sali for 21 months and Mustafa for 18 months.

Ross Warner

Ross Warner, 30 and from Norwich, was sentenced for burglary and breaching a suspended sentence.

He entered the city's Truth nightclub through a fire exit and stole £3,500 worth of alcohol from the cellar.

Warner was jailed for 12 weeks and ordered to pay £1,000 in compensation and a £120 fine for an additional drug offence.

Reece Larkin

Reece Larkin who has been jailed after being found guilty of rape and assault by penetration - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Reece Larkin, 29 and from Bowthorpe, was sentenced for rape and assault by penetration.

A woman was asleep in Larkin's home and woke to him sexually assaulting her and then "froze" before he raped her.

Larkin was jailed for eight years and six months and put on the sex offenders' register indefinitely.