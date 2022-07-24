Jailed in Norfolk: The criminals put behind bars this week

Fadhel Asghar and James Hudson are among those jailed in Norfolk this week. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A drug dealer and a man who is banned from Dereham were among those who were jailed in Norfolk this week.

Colin Barnes

Colin Barnes, a Dereham garage owner, has been jailed for storing scrap cars and parts illegally.

The 65-year-old repeatedly ignored warnings from the Environment Agency about storing end of life vehicles and parts.

Barnes was given a six-month jail sentence, a Criminal Behaviour Order and was ordered to pay £5,000 in costs.

Fadhel Asghar

Fadhel Asghar has been jailed for five years - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Fadhel Asghar, of no fixed abode, has been jailed after being found with crack cocaine and heroin.

The 23-year-old was found inside a Sprowston home earlier this year with two dinner plates containing suspected Class A drugs as well as an amount of cash and mobile phones.

Asghar was jailed for five years for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs at Norwich Crown Court on July 21.

James Hudson

James Hudson, 26, who was banned from entering parts of Dereham, Norfolk, has been jailed for nine weeks - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

James Hudson, also known as James Jennings, was banned from parts of Dereham and has been jailed for "deliberately" breaching a court order.

The 26-year-old was arrested on March 28 and May 18 for breaching his Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) and entering Dereham, along with other offences.

Hudson had his CBO extended by five years and received a nine-week prison sentence after appearing at Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court.