News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Jailed in Norfolk: The criminals put behind bars this week

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:14 PM July 24, 2022
Fadhel Asghar, James Hudson

Fadhel Asghar and James Hudson are among those jailed in Norfolk this week. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A drug dealer and a man who is banned from Dereham were among those who were jailed in Norfolk this week.

Colin Barnes

Colin Barnes, a Dereham garage owner, has been jailed for storing scrap cars and parts illegally.

The 65-year-old repeatedly ignored warnings from the Environment Agency about storing end of life vehicles and parts. 

Barnes was given a six-month jail sentence, a Criminal Behaviour Order and was ordered to pay £5,000 in costs.

Fadhel Asghar

Fadhel Asghar has been jailed for five years

Fadhel Asghar has been jailed for five years - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Fadhel Asghar, of no fixed abode, has been jailed after being found with crack cocaine and heroin.

The 23-year-old was found inside a Sprowston home earlier this year with two dinner plates containing suspected Class A drugs as well as an amount of cash and mobile phones.

Asghar was jailed for five years for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs at Norwich Crown Court on July 21.

James Hudson

James Hudson, 26, who was banned from entering parts of Dereham, Norfolk, has been jailed for nine weeks

James Hudson, 26, who was banned from entering parts of Dereham, Norfolk, has been jailed for nine weeks - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk pub garden named one of the best in the UK
  2. 2 Current UK No.1 artist revealed as surprise guest at Latitude Festival
  3. 3 Burst water main floods home and causes road to bow
  1. 4 Patrols continuing after anti-social behaviour at nature reserve
  2. 5 'A rough night': Village picking up the pieces after blaze destroys homes
  3. 6 Fuel prices fall bringing relief for long-suffering drivers
  4. 7 Fury as fire lantern found just 15 miles from where fire destroyed homes
  5. 8 Coastal home with heated pool and sauna on goes up for sale
  6. 9 Ross Kemp celebrates birthday in Norfolk
  7. 10 Cliff edge caravans will move inland to avoid coastal erosion

James Hudson, also known as James Jennings, was banned from parts of Dereham and has been jailed for "deliberately" breaching a court order. 

The 26-year-old was arrested on March 28 and May 18 for breaching his Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) and entering Dereham, along with other offences.

Hudson had his CBO extended by five years and received a nine-week prison sentence after appearing at Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court. 

Norfolk Live News
Norfolk
Dereham News
Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Police attending the scene of an overturned van westbound on the A47 just after the Postwick exit. P

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Van driver arrested after serious crash on A47

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Passengers hoping to fly from Norwich to Rhodes were badly delayed 

Travel chaos as holidaymakers sent to London - then back to Norwich

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Hingham Surgery.Photo: Denise BradleyCopy: Stephanie BrooksFor: EDP/EN/DMA/WAM©Archant Photo

Data

How did your GP surgery fare in annual patient survey?

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
David Calver (inset) and his wife Trudie lost "everything" after their home in Ashmanhaugh burned down.

Couple left with 'nothing' after fire destroys home and kills pets

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon