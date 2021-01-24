Published: 9:00 AM January 24, 2021

Here is who was jailed in Norfolk this week.

Andrew Forbes

Andrew Forbes - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Andrew Forbes, 39, of Crome Road, Norwich, appeared at court on January 18 to be sentenced for murdering a former friend.

Police were called to Clapham Wood, of Drayton Road, in Norwich just before 5.15am on June 22 last year. They discovered Daniel Littlewood with severe head injuries. The victim later died at the scene.

Forbes, who had previously taken class A drugs, relapsed after a worker from his accommodation, who he had become “infatuated with”, left to return to Hungary.

Forbes struck Mr Littlewood over the head three times with a large piece of concrete after the victim made comments about the former worker who had left.

Forbes was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 12-and-a-half-years to be served.

Omar Salah

Omar Salah - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Omar Salah, 19, of Marshall Street, London, was sentenced on January 21 after admitting to supplying crack cocaine and heroin at an earlier hearing.

Following a joint operation between Norfolk Police County Lines Team and the Metropolitan Police, Salah was arrested in September 2020.

On arrest, Salah had a mobile phone suspected to be linked to a County Lines phone line. Upon searching his home in London, officers found a number of mobile phones, also suspected to being linked to the same County Line.

Salah was revealed to be responsible for controlling the 'Spyder' line in Great Yarmouth between April 2020 and September 2020.

He was jailed for four years.

Kyle Muir

Kyle Muir, 25, of Middleton Road, Gorleston appeared in Norwich Crown Court in connection with multiple offences between August and October 2020.

At an earlier hearing, Muir pleaded guilty to two counts of harassment without violence, four counts of criminal damage, two counts of assault, one affray and one count of possession of an offensive weapon.

Muir made threats to Vicki Mileham, a customer who paid him £56,000 for an extension, and her neighbour Asher Paniri in August last year after Mr Paniri's Facebook post calling him a cowboy builder enraged him.

On September 19, Muir assaulted his ex-partner and damaged her property in front of the police. He was armed with knives, refused to let police in and became obstructive when they managed to arrest him.

He had also breached his bail conditions in October 2019 by visiting his ex-partner's house. When she tried to get away, he damaged her car before damaging a police vehicle and brandishing a metal bar at officers.

Muir, who has 67 previous offences, was sentenced to 12 months in prison and was subjected to restraining orders against victims.