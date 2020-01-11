Jailed in Norfolk this week: Drug dealer and cannabis gardener

Take a look at what has been happening at Norwich Crown Court this week.

Ola Alexander

Alexander, 26, from London, was found with £3,000-worth of heroin and crack cocaine and a drug dealing kit when stopped by police in Dereham.

Richard Potts, prosecuting, said he tried to run off but was arrested by officers,

Norwich Crown Court heard that, as well as the drugs, there were items used for drug deals including scales and a mobile phone along with a train ticket from London.

Mr Potts added that it was a typical county lines operation and said the value put on the drugs was just under £3,000.

Mr Potts said police had been keeping watch in that area of Dereham following reports about suspected drug dealing.

Alexander admitted possession of the drugs with intent to supply on July 12 2019.

The court heard it was his third conviction for dealing drugs and he could have faced an automatic seven-year sentence.

However Judge Katharine Moore jailed Alexander for five-and-half-years.

The cannabis factory discovered in Ditchingham, near Bungay. PIcture: Norfolk Police The cannabis factory discovered in Ditchingham, near Bungay. PIcture: Norfolk Police

Hue Lieu Nguyen

Nguyen, 49, of no fixed address, was arrested after police were called to a property on Norwich Road in Ditchingham, near Bungay, on Tuesday, December 3 last year, and found the cannabis plants, which were said to have a street value of about £500,000.

He appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Monday and with the help of an interpreter pleaded guilty to being involved in the production of cannabis.

Judge Andrew Shaw jailed him for 14 months.

The cannabis factory was discovered in an industrial unit and at the time of the raid members of the quiet village community expressed their shock at the discovery, with one villager saying it was more the kind of thing you would expect to see on a television programme.