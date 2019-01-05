Search

Advanced search

Jailed in Norfolk this week: Brutal murderer and finance boss who stole £1.1m

05 January, 2019 - 07:00
Left: Gediminas Jasinskas. Photo: Norfolk Police. Right: Steven Girling. Photo: Neil Didsbury

Left: Gediminas Jasinskas. Photo: Norfolk Police. Right: Steven Girling. Photo: Neil Didsbury

Norfolk Police

• Gediminas Jasinskas, 30, murdered his ex-girlfriend Cristina Magda-Calancea, who was 26, in a frenzied attack.

Gediminas Jasinskas. Photo: Norfolk PoliceGediminas Jasinskas. Photo: Norfolk Police

Norwich Crown Court heard how Miss Magda-Calancea returned from work shortly after 10pm on September 21 with Jasinskas in the garage “waiting for her to arrive”.

Peter Gair, prosecuting, said she was then “attacked by him (Jasinskas) inside the garage”.

Neighbours heard “screaming” and the victim shouting “no”.

Despite her condition, Miss Magda-Calancea was able to tell her neighbour “it was my ex-boyfriend” and gave a name.

The emergency services were called and Miss Magda-Calancea was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn but went into cardiac arrest and died the following morning.

READ MORE: Norfolk’s most wanted: Can you help trace these criminals?

The court heard she had 25 separate knife wounds on her body including neck, chest, abdomen, groin and arms.

This week Jasinskas, , of Tennyson Avenue, King’s Lynn, was jailed for a minimum of 20 years for murder.

• Finance director, Steven Girling, 36, stole more than £1m from his employer to feed his online gambling addiction.

Girling, from Folgate Close, Costessey, siphoned off the cash from sports education firm, Premier Education Group (PEG), where he worked as a finance officer, for more than three years.

Steven Girling who has been jailed for four years for stealing £1.1m from his employer. Photo: Norfolk ConstabularySteven Girling who has been jailed for four years for stealing £1.1m from his employer. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Judge Stephen Holt expressed cynicism that Girling’s sole motivation was his gambling addiction.

He said: “People who really suffer from extreme gambling addictions tend to arrive here with nothing, only debts.

“You arrived here with some considerable assets.”

READ MORE: Jailed in Norfolk: Sexually motivated attacker and serial con artist

Norwich Crown Court heard on Wednesday that Girling had also put £20,000 into ISAs for his children, spent money on a holiday, bought a house and was also suspected of paying off his wife’s parents’ mortgage with the cash.

Sentencing him, Judge Holt said: “These thefts were skilled, professionally planned and executed.”

Girling was jailed for four years.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Missing mum Ellie Yarrow-Sanders tells why she has gone on the run with son Olly

Ellie YarrowSanders with her three-year-old son Olly Sheridan, who have gone missing. Photo: Patrick Sheridan/PA Wire

‘Sadly not my decision’ - Theatre Royal panto favourite will not return in 2019

Norwich Theatre Royal's 2018 pantomime - Aladdin. Ben Langley as Wishee Washee, Richard Gauntlett as Widow Twankey and Steven Roberts as Aladdin. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography

Most Read

‘Daddy, please come home’ – Family’s emotional appeal to find missing Ipswich man

Missing Ipswich train driver Andrew Derrett (second from left) with his wife Beverley and four children Picture: BEVERLEY DERRETT

Teenage pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car

The incident happened on Vernon Street Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich School announced as new owner of Anglesea Heights

Paul Wranek, Bursar of Ipswich School, Nicholas Weaver, Headmaster at Ipswich School and Ewan Dodds from Whybrow at Anglesea Heights Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The ten worst-hit Ipswich streets for fly-tipping

The mounds of rubbish outside flats in St Helen's Street contained bags of food and household waste Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich’s top nine restaurants voted by the public

Authentic Japanese restaurant Takayama on Fore Street in Ipswich is in the top spot. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Mental health trust senior manager was sacked for gross misconduct in previous role

Hellesdon Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Impress me. Farke’s message to two of City’s support cast

Felix Passlack has had a bit part role since his loan move from Borussia Dortmund Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘We thought we were safe here’ - Staff relive terrifying moment a masked gunman stormed their restaurant

Royal Garden restaurant on Besthorpe Road, Attleborough. Picture: Bethany Wales

Jailed in Norfolk this week: Brutal murderer and finance boss who stole £1.1m

Left: Gediminas Jasinskas. Photo: Norfolk Police. Right: Steven Girling. Photo: Neil Didsbury

Prison break - Escape room plan touted for former jail building

Aladair Willett from History Mystery Games in the undercroft of the Museum of Norwich at the Bridewell. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists