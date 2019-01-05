Jailed in Norfolk this week: Brutal murderer and finance boss who stole £1.1m

• Gediminas Jasinskas, 30, murdered his ex-girlfriend Cristina Magda-Calancea, who was 26, in a frenzied attack.

Norwich Crown Court heard how Miss Magda-Calancea returned from work shortly after 10pm on September 21 with Jasinskas in the garage “waiting for her to arrive”.

Peter Gair, prosecuting, said she was then “attacked by him (Jasinskas) inside the garage”.

Neighbours heard “screaming” and the victim shouting “no”.

Despite her condition, Miss Magda-Calancea was able to tell her neighbour “it was my ex-boyfriend” and gave a name.

The emergency services were called and Miss Magda-Calancea was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn but went into cardiac arrest and died the following morning.

The court heard she had 25 separate knife wounds on her body including neck, chest, abdomen, groin and arms.

This week Jasinskas, , of Tennyson Avenue, King’s Lynn, was jailed for a minimum of 20 years for murder.

• Finance director, Steven Girling, 36, stole more than £1m from his employer to feed his online gambling addiction.

Girling, from Folgate Close, Costessey, siphoned off the cash from sports education firm, Premier Education Group (PEG), where he worked as a finance officer, for more than three years.

Steven Girling who has been jailed for four years for stealing £1.1m from his employer. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Steven Girling who has been jailed for four years for stealing £1.1m from his employer. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Judge Stephen Holt expressed cynicism that Girling’s sole motivation was his gambling addiction.

He said: “People who really suffer from extreme gambling addictions tend to arrive here with nothing, only debts.

“You arrived here with some considerable assets.”

Norwich Crown Court heard on Wednesday that Girling had also put £20,000 into ISAs for his children, spent money on a holiday, bought a house and was also suspected of paying off his wife’s parents’ mortgage with the cash.

Sentencing him, Judge Holt said: “These thefts were skilled, professionally planned and executed.”

Girling was jailed for four years.