Jailed in Norfolk this week: arsonists and a burglar

Published: 9:26 AM December 20, 2020 Updated: 2:13 PM December 20, 2020

Who was jailed in Norfolk this week?

Bradley Buckley and Laura White

Bradley Buckley, 27 of Old House Lane, Roydon and Laura White, 26, of Main Road, Fransham - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Bradley Buckley, 27, of Old House Lane, Roydon, has been jailed alongside accomplice Laura White, 26, of Main Road, Fransham.

The pair bought petrol and a lighter from a local petrol station before White drove them to the victim's address in Dereham.

Buckley poured petrol through the victim's letterbox and tried to set it alight before setting fire to a fence, which was next to a mains gas pipe.

Buckley then poured petrol over the victim's car and set it alight, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.

Buckley was sentenced to four years and eight months in prison whilst White was sentenced to three years.

Byron Turner

Byron Turner - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Byron Turner, 35, of Chipperfield Road, Norwich has been jailed this week.

Turner broke into a home in June and stole jewellery worth £3000 and £300 cash.

He also burgled a home in Anchor Quay and stole jewellery and items worth

£20,000 including Falklands war medals before making off in the Audi TT car at the property.

He along with Rebecca Williams, 33, of Holmes Close, Norwich also admitted conspiracy to take cannabis and mobile phones into Norwich Prison in 2019.

Turner was jailed for five years and also was given a three and a half years driving ban.

David Crosby

David Crosby, 41, of Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth has been jailed.

Crosby was seen arguing with a man on a bike near Market Gates shopping centre, Great Yarmouth.

A security guard saw Crosby wielding a wooden-handled knife and saying "come on then" to the man on the bike before he cycled away. The guard then spoke to Crosby and watched him before seeing him dump the knife into a nearby bin.

The court heard he had 17 convictions for 33 offences, this case being his fourth conviction for having a knife. He was jailed for eight months.



