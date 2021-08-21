Jailed in Norfolk: Drug dealing, robbery and assaulting emergency workers

Published: 10:54 AM August 21, 2021

Dean Enifer and Peter McKenna were amongst those who were jailed in Norfolk this week. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Here is who was jailed in Norfolk this week.

Jamal Goole

Jamal Goole was jailed for four years for his part in a class A drugs conspiracy - Credit: Norfolk Police

Jamal Goole, 24, from London, was jailed in Norwich Crown Court for his part in a Class A drugs conspiracy.

Goole was responsible for managing a county line that supplied crack cocaine and heroin in Norwich between February and July 2020.

A number of mobile phones were seized along with drugs and cash.

Goole was jailed for four years and was ordered to pay back £6,402.

Dean Enifer and Peter McKenna

Dean Enifer who was arrested alongside Peter McKenna for supplying cocaine in Norwich. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Two Norfolk men were given lengthy jail sentences for supplying cocaine in Norwich between April 2020 and January 2021.

Dean Enifer, 43, of Lamberts Close in Weasenham, and Peter McKenna, 30, of Cliff Parade in Hunstanton, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supplying Class A drugs at an earlier hearing.

Peter McKenna who was jailed alongside Dean Enifer for supplying cocaine in Norwich. - Credit: Norfolk Police

The pair were arrested at their homes in January, after an investigation found they were using encrypted phones to supply a large amount of cocaine in Norfolk.

Enifer was sentenced to eight years and three months in prison, whilst McKenna was jailed for seven years and 10 months.

Harry Smith

Harry Smith of no fixed address was jailed for four years for offences that included a robbery at the Budget store in Outwell. - Credit: Norfolk Police

An armed robber who terrified a shop worker received a four-year jail sentence this week.

Harry Smith, of no fixed address, committed the robbery in 2019, having stolen between £100 to £200 from the Budget Store in Outwell. He also pleaded guilty to another offence he committed that same night, where he broke into a property in Hickathrift Field in Marshland St James.

Mr Smith, 29, was also linked to a number of other incidents in Cambridgeshire, following investigations.

Martynas Dagilis

Martynas Dagilis, 24, didn’t take kindly to being woken up after falling asleep in a hospital waiting room.

Norwich Crown Court heard that Dagilis, of Norwich Road, Mulbarton, became aggressive after being woken up in A&E at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. After trying to smoke in the toilets, he tried hitting a nurse with his crutches but missed and hit a wall.

Mr. Daiglis was put in a side room but he continued to be aggressive, overturning a table which hit a senior nurse on her leg and bruising her toe.

He admitted two assaults on emergency workers, criminal damage, and threatening behaviour on June 3. The judge jailed him for four months, suspended for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay £219 in compensation.