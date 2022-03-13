Jailed in Norfolk: Drug dealers and man sentenced after stabbing

From left: Eve Sizeland, Samuel Masters and Ryan Page have all been jailed this week. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A pair of drug dealers and a man sentenced after a stabbing in Lowestoft are just some of those who have been jailed in Norfolk this week.

Here's a few of the people jailed across the county over the past seven days.





James Willis, 29

James Willis was sentenced to three years in prison at Norwich Crown Court. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

James Willis, of Fisherman's Drive, March, Cambridgeshire, was jailed for three years after pleading guilty to two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs in Thetford between June 26 and July 2, 2020.

Following an investigation by the Breckland Neighbourhood Policing Team, Willis was arrested at an address in Bury Road, Stanton, on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

Officers attending the property seized cocaine, cash, drug paraphernalia and mobile phones which had been used to advertise the sale of Class A drugs in the Thetford area.

Willis was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday, March 3.





Kane Platten, 33

Kane Platten was jailed at Norwich Crown Court after he admitted sexual activity with a child. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Kane Platten, of New College Close, Gorleston, was jailed for five years after he admitted having sex with a 13-year-old girl.

Platten had started to engage the victim in sexual conversation, asking if she would have sex with someone who was 30 when, at the time, he was 29.

John Morgans, prosecuting, said the victim was "scared" and "worried" and did not respond but was taken by Platten, now 33, to a bedroom where he got on top of her and had sex.

Platten was sentenced at a hearing at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday, March 9.





Ryan Page, 23

Ryan Page, 23, who has been jailed for a stabbing in Lowestoft. - Credit: Norfolk police

Ryan Page, of no fixed address, was jailed following a stabbing in Lowestoft.

Page was sentenced to eight years and one month in prison for causing grievous bodily harm and 27 weeks’ imprisonment for possession of the bladed weapon, to be served concurrently.

The incident happened in Yeovil Road near East Coast College in Lowestoft after a fight broke out between a group of men late on the evening of Saturday, May 1, 2021.

A 21-year-old man was hit on the back of the head with a glass bottle and suffered a single stab wound to the chest.

Page was charged with two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, namely a knife.

On March 4, Page appeared at Ipswich Crown Court where he denied one charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent but pleaded guilty to the other offences.





Eve Sizeland, 35

Eve Sizeland - Credit: Norfolk Police

Eve Sizeland, of Lindley Close, Norwich, was jailed for five years for her part in an established cannabis supply business.

She pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply a Class B drug and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property between November 27, 2020, and September 30, 2021.

Sizeland was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday, March 10.





Samuel Masters, 33

Samuel Masters - Credit: Norfolk Police

Samuel Masters, 33 and of Friends Road in Norwich, was jailed for 32 months for his part in the same established cannabis supply business as Sizeland.

He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply a Class B drug between November 27, 2020, and September 30, 2021, and one count of acquiring, using or possessing criminal property on April 10, 2021.

Masters was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday, March 10.





Ismet Desmir, 35

Ismet Demir has been jailed for three years. - Credit: Eastern Region Special Operations Unit

Ismet Desmir, of The Roundway, London, was jailed for three years after being found in possession of £60,000 worth of cocaine.

Desmir was driving in Portersfield Road in 2019 when he was stopped by police as part of an ongoing investigation by the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU).

In a search of the car, officers found a kilogramme of cocaine with a potential street value of £60,000.

Desmir pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and was jailed for 37 months at Norwich Crown Court on Friday, March 11.