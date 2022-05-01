Jailed in Norfolk this week: A man who killed his daughter and drug dealer

Christopher Easey, 31, was jailed this week for the killing of his baby daughter in 2019 - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A man who killed his baby daughter and a teenager who punched his then-girlfriend in her face are among those sentenced in Norfolk.

Here are the criminals who have been put behind bars this week.

Christopher Easey

Christopher Easey, 31, was jailed for 14 years for the manslaughter of his baby daughter Eleanor in 2019.

He was also found guilty of neglect and the honourable Mr Justice Murray sentencing said despite his lack of experience as a father and maturity he was "not a stupid man".

Eleanor died from a catastrophic brain injury two days after being admitted to hospital on December 18, 2019 after paramedics were called to the family home at Morton on the Hill.

Christopher Easey, of Ely Road, Little Thetford, Ely, appeared for sentence on Friday, April 29, after having been found not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter last month after more than 20 hours of deliberations.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Inspector Lewis Craske, senior investigating officer, said: “Christopher Easey has been found guilty of killing of his baby daughter and it is the awful truth that she died at the hands of the very man who should have taken care of her; someone who should have cared for her and shown unconditional love.

"Sadly, that wasn’t the case and little Eleanor was neglected for much if not all her very short life."

Norwich Crown Court. - Credit: Archant

Zahid Shinwari

Zahid Shinwari, 19, was sentenced to 12 months in a young offenders' institution for punching his then-girlfriend in the face.

The 21-year-old victim received an uppercut punch from Shinwari which knocked out a tooth and left others damaged.

Shinwari had been in a relationship with the woman for nine months and had met up with the victim in Motum Road, Norwich.

Upon meeting the defendant demanded to see her phone and became angry when she refused.

Shinwari grabbed her hair and pulled it which "spun her round" before he "punched her to the mouth".

Shinwari, of White House Court, off Woodcock Road, Norwich, appeared at court on Tuesday (April 26) having admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm and damaging property.

Jamie Woodward

Jamie Woodward narrowly avoided been put behind bars after he was arrested for drug dealing in north Norfolk.

He had been dealing drugs to friends to fund his habit and fled from police when his home was raided.

Woodward, 29, was with his girlfriend when police executed a drugs warrant at his property in Bradfield Road, North Walsham.

Following a search of the property, drugs were found, including cocaine worth between £920 and £1,150 and a small amount of MDMA, worth about £10.

Woodward appeared at court on Monday (April 25) having previously admitted being concerned in the supply of a drug of class A, namely cocaine, and of class B, namely ketamine, between October 2019 and June 2020.

Recorder John Freeman sentenced Woodward to two years imprisonment, suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work and must do 20 days rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR).