Jailed in October: ABH, death by careless driving and drug dealers

Paula Murray, Aaron Evans and Martin Baker.

Here is a list of those who were jailed in Norfolk in October.

Aaron Evans, 37, of Earles Garden in Norwich, has been jailed for causing death by careless driving and for the handling of stolen goods.

Aaron Evans

Aaron Evans, 37, of Earles Garden in Norwich, has been jailed for causing death by careless driving and for the handling of stolen goods.

In April 2018, Evans was involved in a crash with a cyclist which resulted in the victim dying from catastrophic head injuries for which he received a sentence of 12 months.

Police also recovered 16 stolen motor vehicles which had been altered with false licence plates, fraudulent identifying markers and documentation.

Gareth Lloyd appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Monday, October 19 where he was sentenced to three years imprisonment after pleading guilty to one count of robbery.

Evans was sentenced to a further 18 months as he was found to have control of a number of vehicles shortly after the thefts and was involved in obtaining the documentation for them.

Gareth Lloyd

Jahmoy Trail, who has been jailed for heading up a county line.

Gareth Lloyd, 33, of Willow Park in King’s Lynn, has been jailed for three years after pleading guilty to one count of robbery.

Lloyd stole £232 worth of alcohol and cigarettes from the Jet Garage on Lynn Road. He told the cashier that he was armed with a knife, he then forced his way behind the counter and punched the cashier before stealing the items.

Jahmoy Trail

Martin Baker.

Jahmoy Trail, 23 from Croydon was jailed at Norwich Crown Court for his involvement in county lines. He previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

Trail was at the head of a county line which brought class A drugs from London to Norfolk. The police county lines team used mobile phone data and analysis to track down those running the supply lines.

He was jailed for a total of three years and six months.

Michael Burchill was sentenced to 32 months.

Martin Baker

Martin Baker, 31 of Mariners Road in Great Yarmouth, was jailed for possession with intent to supply Class B drugs and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Baker had already been arrested twice before on suspicion of drugs offences. This year, police attended Baker’s home to re-interview him regarding a previous incident and caught him throwing a bag containing 237 grams of cannabis out of a window.

Martin Baker admitted to the offences and was sentenced to six years at Norwich Crown Court.

Paula Murray.

Michael Burchill

Michael Burchill, 38, of Vauxhall Street in Norwich, has been jailed for a total of 32 months.

Burchill was accompanied by Andrew Harewood, 35 of Westwick Street, Norwich, when he entered the room of the victim, who was residing in a homeless hostel.

The pair took it in turns to punch the victim in the head, arms and face as he sat in a chair. The assault was ‘revenge’ for something Burchill believed the victim had done previously, the court heard.

Paula Murray

Paula Murray, 26 of Motum Road, Norwich, was jailed for 20 months for an assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Paula Murray and her sister Bonnie Murray, 20 attacked a woman who tried to intervene on an argument between the sisters and a girl who had been dating an ex-boyfriend of Paula.

The victim was kicked and punched in the head and arms while on the ground and was stabbed at least four times with a broken bottle.

Rene Mugenzi

Rene Mugenzi, 44 was jailed for siphoning off money from the bank account at St John the Baptist Cathedral and into his own between March 2016 and May 2018.

The money was designated for Catholic charities and church work but Mugenzi transferred small amounts to himself to fund his gambling addiction and lost track of how much he had taken.

He took more than £220,000 from the Cathedral whilst he was volunteering as its treasurer and was sentenced to 27 months in prison.

Jeffrey Sherratt

Jeffrey Sherratt, 31, of Victoria Road in Great Yarmouth, was jailed for six months after admitting to an assault on an emergency worker.

Sherratt coughed at an officer as he was being transported in the back of a police car during the height of the pandemic, although the offender did not have Covid.

Michael Scales

Michael Scales, 24 of Tasburgh Close, Lynn was jailed for an attack that happened two years ago. The two individuals were with separate groups which had a face off that turned violent.

Scales, a Norfolk boxer, left the victim needing a metal plate surgically inserted into his jaw.

A sentence of 18 months was given to Scales as the judge said “A punch from you is not the same as from someone who is a member of the public.”