Jailed in Norfolk: County line drug dealer and sex traffickers

Dario Sebastian (left) and Fabiana Da Souza (right) are just two of those who have been jailed over the last week. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A pair who ran a sex trafficking ring from a King's Lynn flat and a county line drug dealer are just some of those who have been jailed in Norfolk this week.

Here are some of those jailed in Norfolk over the last week.

Dario Sebastian, 25

Dario Sebastian has been jailed for running a county line drug dealing operation in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Sebastian, who ran a county line drug dealing operation in Norfolk was jailed for 30 months at Norwich Crown Court after he was found with 30 wraps of Class A drugs.

He pleaded guilty to drug supply offences in Great Yarmouth during 2018 and 2021, as well as obstructing a police officer in 2018.

Sebastian was stopped by officers in the Havelock Road area on Saturday, November 2, 2018.

When police tried to detain him for a search, he resisted and made a number of attempts to kick out at the officers.

Sebastian was arrested and later released, while an investigation into the 30 wraps of what was believed to be Class A drugs he was found with was carried out.

Tests found the wraps contained heroin and crack cocaine, however despite a number of attempts to arrest Sebastian, officers were unable to locate him.

Then, on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, officers were in the Orford Close area of Great Yarmouth following reports of drug dealing in the area when they identified Sebastian leaving a property.

They arrested him in the Clarendon Close area, before searching his address in King Street, where they found drugs and other related paraphernalia along with a mobile phone used to run the McQueen County Line.

Fabiana De Souza, 42, and Gareth Derby, 53

Fabiania De Souza. - Credit: North Yorkshire Police

Portuguese dominatrix, De Souza and her English husband, Derby, were jailed for five years each after being found guilty of running an international sex-trafficking and prostitution racket from their Norfolk home.

They will serve half of their sentences behind bars before being released on prison licence.

The pair flew in sex workers from Europe and South America, treating the women as "commodities" as they made huge sums from them, the court heard.

The women were then transported to a flat on Nelson Street in King's Lynn and another in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, where they worked as prostitutes.

When the Lynn flat became unavailable, the couple even converted the garage of their then home in Walpole St Andrew, west Norfolk, for a trafficked woman to work in.