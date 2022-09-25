Jailed in Norfolk: Father who killed daughter and 'devil' killer

Jamie Crosbie (left) was jailed for stabbing a father of three to death, while Nigel Malt (right) was jailed for reversing over and killing his daughter - Credit: Norfolk police

A father who reversed over and killed his daughter and a "devil" killer who stabbed a father of three to death are just two of those who have been jailed in Norfolk this week.

Here are some of the people who have been recently put behind bars in the county.

Jamie Crosbie, 48

Jamie Crosbie who has been found guilty of the murder of Dean Allsop - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Crosbie, of Primrose Crescent, Thorpe St Andrew, was jailed for life at Norwich Crown Court after he stabbed a father of three to death following a row over motorcycle noise.

The court heard the Dean Allsop, 41, who was Crosbie's neighbour, was stabbed 17 times by Crosbie after he became angry at the noise from a motorbike belonging to Mr Allsop’s son Mikey.

On Wednesday (September 21) Crosbie was sentenced to a minimum of 28 years until he is eligible for parole, after being found guilty of murder by a jury of eight men and four women earlier this summer.

Judge Anthony Bate said Crosbie was an "isolated" figure with an "enduring mental disorder" who had acted in "deadly earnest".

Kerryn Kray, who was attacked by Jamie Crosbie when she bravely confronted him after he had fatally stabbed Mr Allsop and was in the process of attacking the victim's partner, Louise Newell, with a knife, described Crosbie as a "devil".

Nigel Malt, 45

Nigel Malt who has been convicted of the murder of his daughter Lauren - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Malt, of Leete Way, West Winch, was jailed for life at Norwich Crown Court, after he reversed his car over his own daughter, killing her.

He hit 19-year-old Lauren Malt with his Mercedes car outside her home in the village near King's Lynn following an argument in which he threatened her boyfriend with a crowbar.

Malt appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday to be sentenced after having been found guilty of murder following a trial earlier this summer.

Imposing a life sentence with a minimum term of 18 years before he is eligible for parole, Judge Anthony Bate said Malt had used his car as a "lethal weapon" in an "alcohol-fuelled rage in a residential street".

Judge Bate said Lauren Malt "should've been safe in her father's company" but as she stood directly behind his car, he reversed at speed knocking her down before driving forward over her.

He said Lauren suffered "unsurvivable" injuries in the incident, on January 23 this year, which was not the first time Malt had reversed his car at his daughter.

Peter Sanpher, 75

Sanpher, of Stylman Road, Norwich, was jailed for 27 months at Norwich Crown Court after he used photo editing software to create "cut and paste" indecent images of real children.

He had previously admitted a string of offences of making, sharing and possessing indecent images of children after being arrested following an online undercover police operation.

The court heard the 75-year-old, of Stylman Road, Norwich, used software to mock-up sexual photo montages that featured faces of children from pictures he had downloaded from Facebook

The images were then shared online by Sanpher who added sexual fantasies.

Jailing him for a total of 27 months on Monday (September 5) Judge Katharine Moore said the offences were "so serious that only immediate custody was justified".

Sanpher was also made the subject of a 10 year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and was put on the sex offenders register for 10 years.