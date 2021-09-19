Jailed this week: Abuse, assaults and burglaries

Published: 7:37 AM September 19, 2021

Tyrone Castles and Daniel Cornell were both sentenced to jail sentences this week in Norfolk. - Credit: Police

An abusive teacher and two "cowardly bullies" are among those sentenced in court this week.

Here is a round-up of who was sentenced.

Tyrone Castles

Dr Tyrone Murray Castles, 59, admitted to a number of indecent assaults on boys under 14 years of age and two serious sexual offences on one boy.

The offences are said to have taken place in the late 1980s and early 1990s, while Castles taught at Glebe House School, in Hunstanton, involving five victims.

The former teacher was given a 25-year sentence. - Credit: Chris Bishop

The former teacher has been given a 25-year sentence, with 24 years in custody and one year extra on licence.

Declan Clifford and Lee Selvarajah

Declan Clifford and Lee Selvarajah were involved in a late-night attack on two men following a Christmas party at Center Parcs at Elveden.

The two men approached two women while they were having a cigarette.

The conversation was unwanted and the women's partners intervened, resulting in Clifford and Selvarajah assaulting them.

In an impact statement, one of the victims said the attack on him had been completely unprovoked and he described the defendants as “cowardly bullies".

Clifford, 29, admitted to three offences of assault causing actual bodily harm and was given a 15-moth prison sentence suspended for two years and a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The incident occurred after a Christmas party at Center Parcs in Elveden. - Credit: Archant

He also has to pay £2,000 compensation to the man who suffered the broken wrist and £400 compensation to a woman who was pushed over during the violence.

Selvarajah, 28, admitted one offence of assault causing actual bodily harm and was given a 10-month prison sentence suspended for two years and a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was ordered to pay £2,000 compensation to the man who suffered the broken nose.

Daniel Cornell

Daniel Cornell, 45, pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary and theft, following two incidents in Lowestoft.

The first occurred overnight between August 8 and August 9 in 2020 at a property in Yarmouth Road where entry was forced and euros, cash and jewellery were stolen.

A further incident occurred at some point between August 14 and August 19 last year at a property, also in Yarmouth Road.

Entry was forced, extensive damage was caused and a significant quantity of jewellery was stolen.

Cornell has been sentenced to 54 months in prison.