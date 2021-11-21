Jailed this week: Disgraced teachers, drug dealers and rapists

Henry Golding who has been jailed after admitting a sexual assault and indecent images offences. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

From teachers who sexually assaulted pupils to county lines drug dealers, here are some of the people who have been jailed in Norfolk and Waveney this week.

Vinesh Godhania

Norwich doctor Vinesh Godhania has been jailed for using hidden cameras to spy on women. - Credit: Supplied

Godhania, 33, from Marlingford Way in Norwich was jailed for two years and eight months at St Albans Crown Court on Friday, November 19, after hacking personal photo accounts and used hidden cameras to spy on women.

The doctor pleaded guilty to seven counts of voyeurism and eight counts of unauthorised access to computer material.

Offences were committed from 2012 until 2020, when Godhania was initially a medical student and then went on to qualify as a doctor.

Jordan Ellis

Jordan Ellis, 27, was jailed for two years and eight months for a string of sexual offences. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Ellis, 27, was jailed for sex offences, including explicit online chats with girls he believed to be as young as 12, impersonated a police officer to try to get his NHS job back.

The former care assistant at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and St John Ambulance volunteer, was sentenced to a total of two years and eight months at Norwich Crown Court for a string of offences.

Daniel Lee

Lee, 35, raped a Lowestoft woman after grabbing her hair and pulling some of it out was jailed for six years and five months at Ipswich Crown Court.

The woman had fallen over after spraining her ankle and while she was face down on the ground Daniel Lee had pulled down her trousers and raped her, the court heard.

Lee, formerly of Lowestoft but now living in Orchard Close, Morton in Lincolnshire, admitted one offence of rape.

In addition to being jailed he was ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register indefinitely and was banned from contacting the victim until further order.

Rolandas Zukas and Karolis Putriunas

Rolandas Zukas and Karolis Putriunas were caught red handed entering a locked unit containing almost 36kg of cannabis. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Zukas, 41, and Putriunas, 30, were jailed for their roles in running an operation to supply “very substantial quantities” of cannabis stored on a Norwich industrial estate.

The pair were caught red handed entering a locked unit at a storage business on Vulcan Road found to contain almost 36kg of cannabis.

Staff at the rental storage had alerted police after becoming aware of the overwhelming smell of cannabis.

Prosecutor Duncan O’Donnell told Norwich Crown Court officers discovered 33.9kg of bagged up cannabis heads with a street value of almost £350,000.

Robert Cathersides

Robert Cathersides has been jailed after admitting child sex offences. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Cathersides, 65, was given an extended 20-year sentence, made up of 12 years in prison and eight years on licence after admitting to child sex offences.

He admitted a catalogue of indecent images offences and child sexual offences committed between 2007 and 2020.

Cathersides, formerly of Muriel Kenny Court, Hethersett, was jailed at Norwich Crown Court last month after he pleaded guilty to 19 offences against 14 victims.

Justin Kamara

Justin Kamara has been sentenced to five years and seven months after he admitted he had been involved in the supply of Class A drugs in Norwich. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Kamara, 32, from Southwark in London, was sentenced to five years and seven months behind bars at Norwich Crown Court, on November 17, after he admitted being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin at a previous hearing.

He was arrested at an address in Cosy Corner in North Walsham on April 30, 2020, following a joint operation between the Norfolk Police County Lines Team and the Metropolitan Police.

After being arrested, Kamara was found in possession of mobile phones, cash and Class A drugs.

Gordon Hudson

Gordon Hudson, who has been jailed after admitting a series of sexual offences against a young girl. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Hudson, 76, was jailed after a young girl was made to watch videos of her being sexually assaulted by him as part of "appalling" abuse which had a devastating impact on her, a court heard.

He committed a series of sexual offences against the victim, who was a young girl at the time, between 2006 and 2012.

Hudson was given a seven-year sentence, made up of 16 years in custody and one year on licence at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday, November 16.

Henry Golding

Henry Golding who has been jailed after admitting a sexual assault and indecent images offences. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Golding, 32, was jailed after sexually assaulting a teenager at Flegg High Academy in Martham near Great Yarmouth.

Norwich Crown Court heard the teenage victim was in a class with Golding when, he began to touch the victim, "tickling the back of his left thigh".

Mr Kelly said that as the victim walked out of the classroom Golding "put his right hand onto his bottom and kept it there as they walked out".

Golding was jailed for 17 months and made subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) for 10 years and must also sign on the sex offenders register for 10 years.