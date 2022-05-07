Jailed in Norfolk: Sex offender who took photos of girls and child rapist

David Murrell (left) was jailed for taking indecent images of girls and women, while Tony Wickstead (right) was jailed for sexually abusing and raping three young girls. - Credit: Norfolk police

A man who took indecent pictures of girls at running events and a man who sexually abused three young girls are just two of the people who have been locked up in Norfolk.

Here are just some of those who have been jailed in Norfolk this week.

David Murrell, 46

Murrell, of Camperdown in Great Yarmouth, was jailed for 21 months at Norwich Crown Court for taking indecent pictures of women and girls at running and gymnastics events.

He was also found to have downloaded hundreds of indecent images of children from the internet.

The images were found in a concealed folder on his phone, located in an app which required a PIN number to access.

Police also discovered chats Murrell had had with others online, including one where he talked about "sexually abusing children".

Murrell appeared for sentencing on Wednesday (May 4), having admitted three counts of making indecent images of a child, one count of distributing an indecent image and six counts of taking indecent photos.

Jailing Murrell for 21 months Judge Katharine Moore said it had been a "troubling course of conduct" by the defendant who she insisted posed "a risk to female children".

Some of the images were category A, the most serious, but there were also category B and C images found.

These included 501 category C images, 424 of which were downloaded from the internet and 77 of them taken by the defendant, of which some were duplicates.





Tony Wickstead, 46

Wickstead, of Scott Road, Norwich, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for inflicting "monstrous" sexual abuse on three girls all under the age of 13.

One of the children has suffered physical harm as a result of the offending and might yet still require medical treatment for injuries she suffered.

In total, he was found guilty of nine counts of serious sexual abuse against the victims, between 2016 and 2018.

The court heard how he had conducted a "a campaign of rape" against one of his victims, and was convicted of six offences of rape against one child.

He was also convicted of causing or inciting the child to engage in sexual activity.

Wickstead, who also admitted possession of an offensive weapon, a stun gun, when his home was searched in 2018, was considered a dangerous offender who posed a high risk of serious harm to young children.