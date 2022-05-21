Jailed in Norfolk: Drug dealer and man who raped teenage girl

Aaron Burton (left) was jailed for raping a teenage girl, while Seyi Ani-Agbaje (right) was jailed for running a county lines drug dealing operation. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A man who ran a county lines drug dealing operation from prison and a man who raped a teenage girl are just two of the people who have been locked up in Norfolk.

Here are just some of those who have been jailed in the county this week.

Seyi Ani-Agbaje, 27

Ani-Agbaje ran a county lines drugs conspiracy from his prison cell, co-ordinating the operation using an illegal phone, King's Lynn Crown Court heard.

He was serving a sentence from HMP The Mount in Hertfordshire at the time he was co-ordinating a conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine in the Norwich area between September 2019 and June 2020.

The court heard he was at the "very top of the conspiracy" which was being conducted while he was serving a sentence for supplying drugs.

Judge Andrew Shaw jailed Ani-Agbaje for 10 years on Friday, May 20, saying it was a "significant aggravating feature of this conspiracy that you were running it from prison using an illicit phone".

He said that the planning for this offence happened two months after he was arrested for his part in another drugs supply offence and continued after he was sentenced for those offences.

Scott Gray, 35

Gray, of no fixed abode, led police on an eight-mile pursuit at speeds of up to 70mph on country roads, stopping eventually and telling police "it's getting dangerous".

He was spotted driving a VW Passat by police on the A47 at Harford Bridge, south of Norwich, and sped off after taking a slip road off the A140 after officers activated their blue lights at about noon on March 26 this year.

Norwich Crown Court heard police had been alerted after Gray took the keys to the car, which belonged to another man, from the kitchen drawer of a property he had been at with others the previous day.

Danielle O'Donovan, prosecuting, said on "choosing not to stop", Gray led police on a pursuit lasting up to eight miles where he travelled up to 40mph over 30mph speed limits through a number of villages.

Miss O'Donovan said he was travelling at speeds of up to 70mph on roads, some of which had pedestrians on the street, and at one point left the road and went into a field to avoid hitting another car.

Gray had previously admitted dangerous driving, failing to provide a specimen, driving without third party insurance and driving while disqualified.

Judge Maureen Bacon said Gray "took no notice of the law" when it came to driving matters and jailed him for a total of 14 months.

Rob Pollington, mitigating, said Gray, who has underlying mental health issues, has an "appalling record" with this being the fourth dangerous driving offence he faced.

Gray was also disqualified from driving for two years.

Aaron Burton, 24

Burton, of Apsley Road, Yarmouth, who raped a teenage girl, claimed he had been "dreaming" about his former girlfriend when the attack happened.

He had been staying in Great Yarmouth and was watching a film on his mobile phone with the girl, who was 14 at the time and cannot be named for legal reasons.

Norwich Crown Court heard that the victim fell asleep but awoke to find that she was being sexually assaulted.

Lori Tucker, prosecuting, said she told Burton to "get off" but the defendant continued to assault her before pulling down her trousers and raping her.

Mrs Tucker said the victim was telling Burton, who she had described as being "out of it", to stop.

He appeared at court on Wednesday (May 18) for sentence having previously admitted rape, sexual assault, assault by penetration and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

Jailing him for a total of six and a half years, Judge Bacon added the defendant had taken responsibility for what he had done.

Edward Renvoize, mitigating, said the defendant had "never before" shown any kind of inclination towards any type of sexual offending towards anyone else.







