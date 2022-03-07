Jailed in Norfolk last week: Drug dealer and knife attacker

Louis Vaz (left) and Thomas James (right), were just two of the people who were jailed in Norfolk last week. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A teen involved in a triple stabbing and a pair of drug dealers who had a loaded gun in their car were among those jailed in Norfolk last week.

Here are just some of those who were put behind bars over the last week.

Darren James, 48, and Kelly Bond, 53

Left to right: Kelly Bond and Darren James. - Credit: Norfolk police

Two men were sentenced to a total of 38 years in prison after being found guilty of drugs offences and possession of a loaded gun.

Darren James, 48, formerly of Norwich Street, Dereham, was sentenced to 22 years in prison, while Kelly Bond, 53, formerly of Lopham Road, Kenninghall, was jailed for 16 years.

The two men were arrested in Dereham during the early hours of May 12, 2020, after a search of their vehicle found an amount of cocaine as well as a loaded handgun and ammunition.

Searches were subsequently carried out at an address in Kenninghall and two packages of cocaine were seized.

Further enquiries showed the two men had travelled around the country and coordinated the purchase, supply and distribution of significant quantities of class A and class B drugs.

Thomas James, 18

Thomas James has been jailed for six years over stabbings in Prince of Wales Road in Norwich. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A teenager who stabbed three people in Norwich, including a doorman, was jailed for six years.

Thomas James, 18, of Bolton Road in Norwich, pulled a knife to stab one man in the chest and arm and a second man in the torso during a dispute in Prince of Wales Road.

Shop security guard Alan Gray, 61, suffered a knife wound in the stomach as he grappled to restrain the attacker on October 9 last year.

Ben Noller, 34, and Luke Bush, 32

Luke Bush and Ben Noller - Credit: Norfolk Police

Two men were jailed for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs in Norfolk.

Ben Noller, 34, of Cyril Child Close in Colchester, was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiring to supply crack cocaine between April 1 and April 24 2020.

Luke Bush, 32, of Sunnyside in Diss, was jailed for 12 years after pleading guilty to conspiring to supply crack cocaine during the same period.

Louis Vaz, 37

Louis Vaz, of Tolhouse Street in Great Yarmouth, has been jailed for supplying crack cocaine and heroin. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A man from Great Yarmouth was jailed after pleading guilty to supplying crack cocaine and heroin.

Louis Vaz, of Tolhouse Street, was sentenced to four years in prison at Norwich Crown Court after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin in February 2020 and possession with intent to supply heroin in October 2020.

Vaz, aged 37, was arrested by officers patrolling King Street in Great Yarmouth at 8.15pm on February 17, 2020, after they witnessed Vaz exchanging drugs with another man.

Officers searched Vaz and found him to be in possession of a quantity of cash and a mobile phone.

Further enquiries led officers to an address in King Street where Vaz was living at the time and officers seized drug paraphernalia and a sim card.