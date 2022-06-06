Jailed in Norfolk: Man who sexually assaulted three women and paedophile

Stephen Hammond, 59, (left) who sexually assaulted three women and Lenny Hawkins, 28, (right) who sexually assaulted a 13-year-old child, have both been jailed. - Credit: Norfolk police

A man who sexually assaulted three women over three years and a paedophile who assaulted a 13-year-old child are just some of those jailed in Norfolk last week.

Here are some of those who have been put behind bars in the county.

Stephen Hammond, 59

Hammond has been jailed for 15 years after he was branded a “high risk” dangerous offender as he was sentenced for assaults on three women in 2016 and 2019.

Norwich Crown Court heard two of the women had been unconscious when he sexually assaulted them while on one occasion he had video recorded it.

Judge Antony Bate said the women, two aged 40 and one 51, were “particularly vulnerable” and had been living in sheltered housing with long histories of alcohol or drug abuse and mental health issues.

“It’s undeniable that the effects on these women are profound and long lasting,” he said.

Hammond, of Dereham Road in Norwich, worked as a carpenter but also rented out rooms as a landlord, invited them into his house before taking advantage of them after they passed out from drink or drugs.

Alfie Fallaize, 19

Fallaize, 19, of Milton Road East, in Lowestoft, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Friday, May 27, where he was sentenced to 26 months in jail.

He pleaded guilty to more than 40 offences after he originally appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on December 21, last year, where he faced two charges of burglary from sheds and garages on Beresford Road in Lowestoft in October 2020.

Following this, he worked with the Op Converter team, an initiative aimed at encouraging offenders to confess to their crimes, and went on to admit a further 44 offences.

These consisted of 33 burglaries of sheds and garages, five thefts in homes, three thefts of bicycles, one theft of a moped, one theft from a car and criminal damage to a car, that took place between February 2020 and December 2021.

Sergin Danaila, 28

Danaila, of Guildhall Street in Thetford, was responsible for a total of 19 burglaries and a theft in the town, including break-ins at houses while the occupants, including a child, were sleeping.

Among the premises he targeted were Thetford Grammar School, which he broke into twice, and the town’s Salvation Army base, from where he stole brass instruments worth more than £6,000.

The 28-year-old was eventually arrested after breaking into School Lane doctors' surgery and pharmacy on March 5 this year.

Sentencing him to three years and four months at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (May 31), Judge Anthony Bate said: “These were mean and persistent offences in which he gave little thought to others.”

Lenny Hawkins, 28

Hawkins, 28, of Henderson Road in Norwich, has been sentenced to two years and two months for sexual activity with a child aged under 13.

He was arrested on April 8 this year on suspicion of sexual assault after the seven-year-old disclosed that he had touched his private area.

Trained officers spoke to the boy and he disclosed he had been touched a number of times by Hawkins over a period of five to six weeks.

Interviewed at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre Hawkins admitted touching the boy sexually over his clothing.

Sentenced at Norwich Crown Court after previously pleading guilty to the offence, Hawkins was also made the subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order (SHPO).



