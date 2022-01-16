Jailed in Norfolk: Flytippers and paedophiles

Ian Bennett (left) and Ryan Miller (right) are just two of the criminals sent to jail this week. - Credit: Archant

A rogue trader who flytipped on Norfolk farmland and a paedophile who abused young girls for 25 years are just some of those who have been locked up in the county recently.

Here is a round up of just some of those sent to prison in Norfolk this week.

Ian Bennett, 57

Ian Bennett who has been jailed at Norwich Crown Court after admitting sexual assaults against two child victims. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Bennett, who was already serving a jail sentence for sexual offences against a girl was been convicted of abusing two other child victims years earlier.

He was jailed for 24 years in 2016 after being found guilty of a campaign of sexual abuse against a young girl between 2005 and 2015.

Currently of HM Prison Bure, he was back in court after admitting 11 sexual offences against another child, between 1987 and 1992 and two offences against another girl between 1999 and 2001.

Will Carter, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, said there was a period of 25 years when Bennett was "routinely abusing young girls"

The offences, which occurred in Norfolk as well as Lancashire, included two counts of gross indecency against one girl as well as two counts of sexual intercourse with a girl under 13.

Bennett was sentenced to an extended determinate sentence of 28 years made up of 20 years custody, and eight years extended licence.

Paul McNulty, 45

Paul McNulty fly-tipped waste on farmland at Horstead. - Credit: Broadland and South Norfolk Councils

McNulty, who dumped waste from a Norwich office conversion on Norfolk farmland has been jailed for 16 weeks.

He was caught on camera at a farm in Horstead dumping concrete, plasterboard, waste timber and roof sheeting among other items.

The camera had been installed at the farm following previous incidents of flytipping.

On Tuesday afternoon he was jailed for 16 weeks at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court after he had pleaded guilty to four counts each of being an unregistered carrier of controlled waste and depositing controlled waste.

Ryan Miller, 23

Ryan Miller who has been sentenced to 24 months in prison after admitting offensive weapons offences. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Miller was jailed for 24 months at Norwich Crown Court after he and two other men were found to be in possession of an array of weapons including two machetes and a baseball bat after pulling over a car in Norwich.

Norwich Crown Court heard police followed an Audi A5 car being driven by Miller on Mousehold Lane.

Simon Walters, prosecuting, said it was was stopped on Yarmouth Road, Norwich on October 30 2019.

He said Miller was arrested after the officer spotted a torque wrench and baseball bat in the car while others "decamped" with one of them "holding a large machete".

Weapons were later found by police searching the car including a machete, a baseball bat and a Stanley knife.

The two other men were Connor Secker, 20 and Brogan Crosby, 20.

Crosby was sentenced to 20 months imprisonment suspended for 20 months and ordered to do 300 hours unpaid work.

Secker, of Penn Grove, Norwich, was due to appear in court having previously admitted three offences of having a bladed article and two of having an offensive weapon in a public place.

He did not appear in court due to having "Covid symptoms" and will be sentenced at a later date.