Jailed in Norfolk in September: Paedophile, fraudster and killer

(From left to right) Anthony Lewis, Emma Greeno and Rosalind Gray who were jailed in Norfolk in September. Picture: Norfolk Contabulary Norfolk Contabulary

These are some of the criminals who were jailed in Norfolk courts in September 2020.

Alisha Bullock was jailed for four years at Norwich Crown Court after admitting to burglary, fraud and one count of theft. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Alisha Bullock was jailed for four years at Norwich Crown Court after admitting to burglary, fraud and one count of theft. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Alisha Bullock

Alisha Bullock, 41, of no fixed address, targeted vulnerable elderly victims as she stole cash and bank cards after conning her way into their homes.

She targeted homes in Lowestoft, often pretending she needed a drink of water as she was epileptic.

Bullock was jailed for four years after admitting to burglary, fraud and one count of theft.

Anthony Lewis was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 11 years. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Anthony Lewis was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 11 years. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Anthony Lewis

Anthony Lewis, 58, of Northamptonshire, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 11 years after carrying out the “gravest campaign of sex abuse” across two decades.

Lewis committed a campaign of rapes against five victims, aged from four to 17, between 1987 and 2007 in Norfolk, Surrey, Cambridgeshire, Northamptonshire and London.

Lewis worked as an entertainer and would target his victims by setting up talent show companies, preying on young children under the guise of getting them gigs and making them famous.

Ashton Cooper, 23, from London, has been jailed for four years for supplying heroin and cocaine into Great Yarmouth. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary. Ashton Cooper, 23, from London, has been jailed for four years for supplying heroin and cocaine into Great Yarmouth. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Ashton Cooper

Ashton Cooper, 23, from Woolwich in London, was sentenced to four years in prison for supplying crack cocaine and heroin.

Following a joint investigation between Norfolk Constabulary and the Metropolitan Police, Cooper was arrested in London.

The investigation analysed mobile phone data to identify those managing and controlling County Lines.

Emma Greeno was sentenced to a total of two years and six months after pleading guilty to fraud by abuse of position. PIC: Norfolk Police Emma Greeno was sentenced to a total of two years and six months after pleading guilty to fraud by abuse of position. PIC: Norfolk Police

Emma Greeno

Emma Greeno, 44, of Westfield, Narborough, was sentenced to a total of two years and six months after pleading guilty to fraud by abuse of position.

Greeno worked for the Pentney Charity Trust in King’s Lynn when she withdrew a number of payments from the charity’s account between 2011 and 2018.

The withdrawals totalled more than £120,000.

Mindaughes Noreika was jailed for two years and eight months for his role in a drugs factory. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY Mindaughes Noreika was jailed for two years and eight months for his role in a drugs factory. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Mindaughes Noreika

Mindaughes Noreika, 39, from Lithuania, was acting as a gardener within a Thorpe St Andrew home after it was turned into a drugs factory to produce cannabis worth more than £60,000.

Norwich Crown Court heard that there were 26 plants in one room and in another there were 84 pots, where the mature cannabis plants had already been harvested.

Noreika was jailed for two years and eight months and was told that he faces being deported at the end of his sentence.

Rosalind Gray was jailed for 13 years in prison with four years on licence after being found guilty of manslaughter. PIC: Norfolk Police. Rosalind Gray was jailed for 13 years in prison with four years on licence after being found guilty of manslaughter. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Rosalind Gray

Rosalind Gray, 56, of Marlborough Square, Yarmouth, was jailed for 13 years with four years on licence after being found guilty of the manslaughter of 60-year-old Linda Rainey.

Rainey died two days after she was found at the bottom of the stairs.

It followed a row between her and the defendant about a holiday to Morocco.

Ben Chapman

Ben Chapman, 38, of Junction Road, was sentenced to 22 weeks in prison after breaching an earlier suspended sentence.

Chapman was reported for his aggressive behaviour along the River Wensum in April this year. On April 15, Riverside Road Broads Rangers tried to issue Chapman with a notice for occupying an unregistered boat to which he responded aggressively and with a threatening manner.

On April 19, Chapman approached a boat owner’s vessel and threatened the victim’s life and property. As well as the 22 weeks in prison, Chapman was ordered to pay £50 in victim’s compensation and still is under a Community Protection Warning.

Derek Campbell and Bernadette Devoy

Derek Campbell, 41, of Beverley Road, Norwich, was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court to 21 months’ jail after pleading guilty to supplying a Class A drug.

Bernadette Devoy, 38, of Hop Pole Yard, Norwich, was handed a two-year community order including a 12-month drug rehabilitation requirement for the same offence.

The pair, who did not know each other, were caught in an operation targeting the KY county lines drug network linked to London. They both sold cocaine to an undercover officer earlier this year.