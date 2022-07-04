Jailed in June: 'High risk' sex offender and man who killed woman, aged 96

Stephen Hammond, 59, (left) who was jailed after he sexually assaulted multiple women and Michael Irons, 26, (right) who was jailed after killing a woman aged 96 in his car - Credit: Norfolk police

A man who sexually assaulted three women and a man who killed a 96-year-old woman in a road rage crash are among those who have been jailed in Norfolk this month.

Here is a list of some of those who have been jailed in the county during June.

Mark Bedford, 49

Mark Bedford has been jailed after admitting arson - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Mark Bedford, of Church Drove, Outwell, near Wisbech, burnt down his ex-wife's home after he became jealous of a new relationship she was in.

The arson attack happened at a time when the pair were still living together despite separating three years ago.

Bedford and his wife married in 2005 but their relationship ended in 2019 although they remained under the same roof at their home in Wisbech with their daughter.

King's Lynn Crown Court heard Bedford threatened to burn the house down on January 28, after his wife had started seeing someone else and he did not take to it very well.

His wife, who had heard these sort of threats before, booked into a hotel while their daughter had been staying with a friend.

Bedford sent the victim a number of text messages stating that if she was not back home by 10pm he would burn the house down and alluded to the fact he would take his own life.

At about 9pm that same day, Bedford's neighbours heard a 'whoosh' sound and thought her house was going to fall down.

She looked out to see an orange glow in the upstairs window of Bedford's house.

The fire brigade were called and firefighters were to find a number of separate seats of fire leading them to believe that the fire had been started deliberately.

Bedford was sentenced to 40 months imprisonment having previously admitted arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered.

Michael Irons, 26

Michael Irons has been jailed after he admitted manslaughter following a fatal crash in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Michael Irons, of no fixed address, was trying to ram his car into another vehicle when he hit Ivy Warnes, who was crossing the road.

The 96-year-old bystander was killed in the road rage crash in Great Yarmouth leaving her family "heartbroken".

He appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Friday, where he was jailed for ten and half years for manslaughter.

The count heard how Irons, 26, had been driving at 55mph along Alexandra Road, which has a 30mph limit, near the junction of Crown Road, when he struck the victim as she was being helped across the road by her daughter.

At the time, Irons had been trying to deliberately crash into another car having been involved in a road rage incident with its occupants just moments earlier.

The argument started when Irons, who was driving a VW Golf with his partner and child on board, had gone through a small gap to overtake an Audi, mounting a kerb in the process.

It led to an altercation between him and a couple in the Audi.

Irons, who was later found to be over the drink drive limit, reversed into another vehicle and drove off, deliberately scraping the Golf along the side of the parked Audi.

He then dropped off his passengers and drove around the one-way system back to Crown Road where he drove deliberately towards the parked Audi, hitting Mrs Warnes and then the Audi.

Mr Brown said Irons then got out of his car and walked past the victim lying in the road, before trying to run away from the scene.

He was tackled by members of the public, while staff from a nearby doctors' surgery came to help Mrs Warnes before paramedics arrived.

Mrs Warnes died in hospital the following day.

The victim's daughter, Jill Warnes, said her mother suffered the "worst thing imaginable" and what had started as a "lovely day" turned into the "worst day of our lives".

Judge Alice Robinson handed Irons, who appeared to smirk in the dock as he was jailed, an extended sentence of 10-and-a-half-years in custody and four years on licence.

He was also disqualified from driving for 10 years.

Glenn Barker, 53

Glenn Barker has been jailed after admitting sexual offences against two girls - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Glenn Barker was jailed for eight years after he admitted sexually assaulting two young girls more than 20 years apart.

Barker, of Beeleigh Way, Caister-on-Sea, appeared at Norwich Crown Court to be sentenced having admitted sexual assault of a child under 13 on August 14, 2020.

Barker appeared at court on Friday, June 17, having also admitted two offences of indecent assault against another girl, aged between seven and nine, between June 2000 and June 2003.

Claire Matthews, prosecuting, said the victim in the offence committed in August 2020 was a young child who had been left "scared".

The court heard Barker had bribed his victims, neither of whom can be identified for legal reasons, with sweets and urged them to keep secret what had happened.

Barker was prevented from contacting both victims directly or indirectly indefinitely.

He was also ordered sign on the sex offenders register indefinitely and made the subject of an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

Vito Corlione Smith, 30

Vito Corlione Smith who has been jailed for two years and three months - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A burglar who shares his name with The Godfather film mafia don has been jailed after being spotted inside a house by an alert window cleaner.

The burglar, who shares his name with The Godfather film mafia don, was caught after he was chased and bitten by a police dog called Rodney as he tried to flee from the house on Longdell Hill in Costessey.

The dog and its handlers had been called to the area after a window cleaner became suspicious when he saw two people inside a property.

Smith - whose first and middle names echo Vito Corleone, the character played by Marlon Brando and Robert De Niro in The Godfather series - admitted carrying out the burglary, which occurred on November 19 last year, at a hearing at Norwich Crown Court last month.

He also admitted to breaching a restraining order, relating to a former partner, on February 26 this year.

Appearing before the court to be sentenced on Tuesday, June 14, Smith, who has 17 previous convictions for 31 offences including burglary, was jailed for a total of two years and three months.

Marley Williams, 21

Marley Williams, 21, was sentenced to eight weeks in jail after a series of thefts in Capel St Mary - Credit: Suffolk police

Marley Williams, of Norwich Road in Lowestoft, has been jailed for eight weeks at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court after pleading guilty to two counts of theft.

The majority of the incidents took place overnight on Wednesday, January 26 to Thursday, January 27, earlier this year in Capel St Mary.

Williams was charged with the theft of a laptop and cash and a second charge of theft of cash and sweets, before helping Operation Converter team to identify 20 more incidents.

Williams was also ordered to pay £200 in compensation.

Stephen Hammond, 59

Stephen Hammond who has been sentenced to 15 years - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Hammond has been jailed for 15 years after he was branded a “high risk” dangerous offender as he was sentenced for assaults on three women in 2016 and 2019.

Norwich Crown Court heard two of the women had been unconscious when he sexually assaulted them while on one occasion he had video recorded it.

Judge Antony Bate said the women, two aged 40 and one 51, were “particularly vulnerable” and had been living in sheltered housing with long histories of alcohol or drug abuse and mental health issues.

“It’s undeniable that the effects on these women are profound and long lasting,” he said.

Hammond, of Dereham Road in Norwich, worked as a carpenter but also rented out rooms as a landlord, invited them into his house before taking advantage of them after they passed out from drink or drugs.

Alfie Fallaize, 19

Alfie Fallaize has been jailed after pleading guilty to more than 40 offences of burglary and theft in Lowestoft - Credit: Lowestoft Police

Fallaize, 19, of Milton Road East, in Lowestoft, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Friday, May 27, where he was sentenced to 26 months in jail.

He pleaded guilty to more than 40 offences after he originally appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on December 21, last year, where he faced two charges of burglary from sheds and garages on Beresford Road in Lowestoft in October 2020.

Following this, he worked with the Op Converter team, an initiative aimed at encouraging offenders to confess to their crimes, and went on to admit a further 44 offences.

These consisted of 33 burglaries of sheds and garages, five thefts in homes, three thefts of bicycles, one theft of a moped, one theft from a car and criminal damage to a car, that took place between February 2020 and December 2021.

Sergin Danaila, 28

Thetford burglar Sergin Danaila who has been jailed for three years and four months - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Danaila, of Guildhall Street in Thetford, was responsible for a total of 19 burglaries and a theft in the town, including break-ins at houses while the occupants, including a child, were sleeping.

Among the premises he targeted were Thetford Grammar School, which he broke into twice, and the town’s Salvation Army base, from where he stole brass instruments worth more than £6,000.

The 28-year-old was eventually arrested after breaking into School Lane doctors' surgery and pharmacy on March 5 this year.

Sentencing him to three years and four months at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (May 31), Judge Anthony Bate said: “These were mean and persistent offences in which he gave little thought to others.”

Lenny Hawkins, 28

Lenny Hawkins who has been jailed for 26 months - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Hawkins, 28, of Henderson Road in Norwich, has been sentenced to two years and two months for sexual activity with a child aged under 13.

He was arrested on April 8 this year on suspicion of sexual assault after the seven-year-old disclosed that he had touched his private area.

Trained officers spoke to the boy and he disclosed he had been touched a number of times by Hawkins over a period of five to six weeks.

Interviewed at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre Hawkins admitted touching the boy sexually over his clothing.

Sentenced at Norwich Crown Court after previously pleading guilty to the offence, Hawkins was also made the subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order (SHPO).