Jailed in Norfolk: The criminals put behind bars in August

A man who was found guilty of "unending and predatory sexual abuse" and a teenager who blinded another man in one eye with a corrosive liquid are among the criminals who were put behind bars last month.

Here are some of those who have been jailed in August.

Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith has been jailed after admitting a raft of sex offences against a girl - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Anthony Smith, 41 and of Biggleswade in Bedfordshire, admitted to rape as well as assault of a child under 13, sexual assault of a child and causing a child to engage in sexual activity without consent.

Smith was given a 21-year sentence, made up of 16 years in custody and five on licence, as well as being put on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Judge Katharine Moore described Smith as being a "significant risk of causing serious harm" to other children.





Martin Ives, 49

Martin Ives, 49, of Whiting Road, Lowestoft, has been jailed for life after he was found guilty of multiple - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Martin Ives, of Whiting Road, Lowestoft, was sentenced to life in prison - with no parole to be considered before 22 years - at Norwich Crown Court on Friday, August 19.

The trial lasted three weeks and Ives was found guilty by a jury of 27 of the 29 charges against him for sexual assaults and rapes involving four women.

DCI Anna Edmondson, who worked on the case said Ives had engaged in "unending and predatory sexual abuse for over a decade".





Carlos Lester, 29

A judge said a maximum sentence of two years for dangerous driving was 'wholly inadequate' for Carlos Lester - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Carlos Lester, of Rose Fair Close in Wisbech, was sentenced to two years and two months in prison, and banned from driving for 10 years at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (August 23).

It comes after he led police on a high speed pursuit through Wisbech on March 20 this year as they attempted to stop a stolen Vauxhall Corsa using false number plates.

At one point he mounted a public footpath along Sandy Lane, which forced officers to abort the pursuit due to the risks to pedestrians.

He was found guilty of a number of offences including dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and failing to stop for police.

It occurred just seven months after Lester had been released from prison after being found guilty of causing serious injury by dangerous driving for a head-on collision that left three victims with injuries, including serious facial injuries to a five-year-old girl.





Kyle Muir, 27

Kyle Muir appeared before Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday - Credit: Submitted

Kyle Muir, 27, of Albany Road, Great Yarmouth, was sentenced to 33 months in prison at Norwich Crown Court.

The court heard his catalogue of botched building projects included a two-storey extension that resulted in a dangerously sagging roof, live electrical cables dangling down, wonky walls and gas pipes built into a cavity wall.

Muir was told he had displayed a “blasé, couldn’t give a damn attitude” during a “campaign of cowboy building and rogue trading” by the judge.





Shannon Lovelock, 37

Shannon Lovelock. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Shannon Lovelock, who was jailed for a vicious attack on a police officer who suffered a fractured eye socket, bit a prison officer in a "nasty" assault at Norwich Prison.

Lovelock, 37, was sentenced to four years in prison after attacking three police officers, including Inspector Laura Symonds, in Norwich city centre in May 2019.

Insp Symonds suffered a broken nose and fractured eye socket in the attack in which two of her colleagues were also injured, with one of the officers bitten.

Lovelock appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Friday, August 12, to be sentenced having admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

It followed an attack at HMP Norwich on January 29 this year during which the prison officer was punched in the face and bitten.

Lovelock, currently of HMP Bure, was sentenced to 12 months in prison by Judge Anthony Bate who said it was "inevitable" there would be a custodial sentence in the case.





Jamie Stevens, 18

Jamie Stevens was jailed for 10 years over acid attack - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Jamie Stevens, 18, whose last known address was Cowgate in Norwich, was handed a 10-year jail sentence after he squirted corrosive liquid from a Lucozade bottle into the face of his victim causing “devastating consequences”.

As a result of the attack the victim's cornea was burned away and he had to learn to drive using just one eye.

The court had heard the victim had gone to the Golden Lion pub in Newmarket on May 13 this year to pick up three friends after Stevens had threatened to splash acid over one of them during an argument.

After confronting him in the beer garden over the threats, Stevens, who previously lived in Ipswich and has links to Felixstowe, squirted what turned out to be ammonia into the man’s face.





Leon Tomasso, 35

Sports massage therapist Leon Tomasso, who admitted sexually assaulting two women, has been jailed - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Leon Tomasso, 35, a self-employed massage therapist, has been jailed for four years after abusing two women during therapy sessions in Acle and Norwich.

Appearing at King's Lynn Crown Court to be sentenced he was told he had abused the trust of both women who had suffered “very considerable” long-lasting psychological harm from his assaults.

One was assaulted during one of her regular sports massages at a clinic in Acle in November 2019.

She told police Tomasso had said he had “misread the signs” when she challenged him immediately following the assault.

The second woman was assaulted the following day at a gym in Norwich and told officers how he had claimed it was “part of the wind-down” and how he thought she “would enjoy it”.

He later told her he knew he’d “crossed the line” and that he’d "let his emotions get away from him.”

Jailing him Recorder David Herbert QC told Tomasso both had “trusted you to conduct yourself in a professional and proper manner”.





Marwan Al-Khalaf, 21

Marwan Al-Khalaf, of Brazen Gate, Norwich, has been jailed - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Marwan Al-Khalaf, 21, a drug dealer who was armed with a knife and attempted to run from the police has been jailed for four years.

Al-Khalaf was stopped by officers on patrol in Emmanuel Street, Cambridge, just after 10pm on February, 23, back in 2020.

They approached Al-Khalaf, of Brazen Gate, Norwich, after he was seen acting suspiciously outside of a shop.

Despite attempting to run, he was quickly grabbed by the chasing officers.

When asked why he had tried to get away he said: “I’m not going to lie to you, I have a knife”.

A search revealed that Al-Khalaf was in possession of a knife, alongside cash and multiple mobile phones.

He was arrested and an investigation found the phones were being used to deal class A drugs.

Al-Khalaf pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine and possession of an offensive weapon.

On Friday, August 26, at Peterborough Crown Court, he was jailed for four years.





Jordan Russell, 25

Jordan Russell was jailed for 18 months over pub attack - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Jordan Russell, 25, has been jailed for 18 months for a pub attack that left his victim with brain injuries and later led to him suffering a seizure.

Russell punched the victim during an attack following a drunken dispute at the Victoria Inn pub in Martham, near Great Yarmouth, on September 25 last year.

Norwich Crown Court was told the pair exchanged words inside the pub with the dispute later spilling out into Repps Road outside where blows were exchanged.

Prosecutor Matthew Kirk said Russell had punched the male victim to the ground leaving him hospitalised with two bleeds on the brain.

Two weeks later he suffered a seizure that left him unresponsive for 15 minutes and required further urgent treatment.

He is still experiencing on-going medical effects from his injuries, including headaches, memory loss, and concerns over the risk of further seizures, said Mr Kirk.

He is now unable to drive meaning he has lost his job as a courier resulting in significant financial consequences.