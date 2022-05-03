Jailed in April: A predatory paedophile and a drug dealer

A predatory paedophile and a student drug dealer are among those jailed in Norfolk in April - Credit: Norfolk Police

A predatory paedophile and a student drug dealer are among those who were put behind bars in April.

Here is a look back at who was jailed in Norfolk over the month.

Aidan Stolworthy has been jailed for three years for coercive control and attacking his former partner. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Aidan Stolworthy, 38

A man who subjected his former partner to years of coercive control before grabbing her throat and knocking her unconscious during a vicious attack has been jailed for three years.

Aidan Stolworthy, 38, of Gateley Road in Brisley, exercised “significant control” over her life, including what she did, where she went and who she saw, a court heard.

It culminated in a “prolonged and persistent” attack at their home on March 17 last year after she refused his demands to see text messages and access her phone.

Norwich Crown Court heard how during the attack the woman, who had been in a long-term relationship with Stolworthy, had been dragged off a bed and thrown into a wardrobe with such force that she stopped breathing.

He then picked her up off the floor and threw her back on the bed where she landed on her neck. She told detectives the pain was so intense she blacked out and vomited.

She suffered extensive bruising to her face and body following the attack and spent the rest of the day drifting in and out of consciousness before telling a neighbour what had happened.

Ray Sim, of Regent Street, Great Yarmouth, has been jailed. - Credit: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Ray Sim, 53

Ray Sim, 53, of Regent Street, Great Yarmouth, has been jailed for two years for repeated breaches of an anti-social behaviour injunction obtained by Great Yarmouth Borough Council to protect residents.

Sim left blood, vomit, and urine in communal areas of a block of flats and is said to have harassed and threatened residents' with shouting, swearing and banging on doors in the flats in Great Northern Close, Great Yarmouth.

He threatened a resident and on one occasion was arrested and found in possession of a bladed article.

Sim was sentenced at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on April 4.

George Williams who has been jailed for 20 months after admitting making threats with a knife. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

George Williams, 22

A schoolboy ran for his life after being chased through the streets of Norwich by a man wielding a knife, a court has heard.

The pupil was dressed in full uniform and on his way to school at about 7.45am when he came across Williams, who he saw kicking a door in Bassingham Road, Mile Cross.

Norwich Crown Court heard the boy had been on the phone to his father at the time but was warned by friends of Williams he "better not be phoning the police".

Danielle O'Donovan, prosecuting, said the boy showed them his phone to prove he was not calling the police but Williams took a large knife from his waistband and pointed it at the boy.

She said the boy ran away but was chased by Williams who was still holding the knife as he ran down the road after him.

Miss O'Donovan said the boy phoned his father who came out to find his son being chased by Williams with a knife before he himself was then chased by the defendant.

Following that incident on March 9 last year, Williams was seen by a couple about an hour later when he was involved in a domestic argument with a girl who they heard saying "leave me alone" and "get away from me".

The couple intervened but were threatened by Williams who made out that he would pull a knife on them.

Williams, of Jamieson Place, Norwich, appeared at court on Thursday (April 21) for sentencing having admitted two counts of threatening a person with a blade.

He had also pleaded guilty to two counts of using threatening words or behaviour on March 9 last year.

Jailing him for a total of 20 months Judge Alice Robinson described the offences as "very frightening" in which a boy had been "running for his life".

Gary Bowgen, of Clifton Road, has been jailed for seven years and six months. - Credit: Norfolk police

Gary Bowgen, 34

Gary Bowgen, 34, of Clifton Road, Lowestoft, was sentenced to seven years and six months at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday, April 5, after pleading guilty to subjecting his girlfriend to a fear of violence by harassment between January 2021 and August 2021.

Bowgen and the victim had been in a relationship for two years and within weeks of moving into the victim's Norwich home, he became physically and verbally abusive.

The incidents included Bowgen slapping, strangling and dragging the victim down the street.

Bowgen's two-day old baby was placed under a Police Protection Order due to the risk imposed on the baby from his behaviour.

Former UEA student Alex Springall who has been jailed after he was caught selling class A drugs on campus. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Alex Springall, 23

Former University of East Anglia medical student, Alex Springall, was jailed for 26 months having previously admitted three counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, including cocaine and MDMA, on April 17, 2021.

Norwich Crown Court heard how Springall was caught asking students "if they wanted to buy some stuff" along University Drive on the campus.

Police were called by security with officers finding bags of white powder as well as cash on him.

His address on the campus was also searched and more drugs in white bags were found as well as two mobile phones, with dealing messages on them, as well as other paraphernalia, including weighing scales and cash.

In total, class A drugs with a street value of between £2,800 and £4,700 were found as well as £1,500 in cash.

Springall, from Cardiff, was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on April 4.

Christopher Easey has been jailed for 14 years - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Christopher Easey, 31

Christopher Easey, 31, was jailed for 14 years for the manslaughter of his baby daughter Eleanor in 2019.

He was also found guilty of neglect and the honourable Mr Justice Murray sentencing said despite his lack of experience as a father and maturity he was "not a stupid man".

Eleanor died from a catastrophic brain injury two days after being admitted to hospital on December 18, 2019 after paramedics were called to the family home at Morton on the Hill.

Christopher Easey, of Ely Road, Little Thetford, Ely, appeared for sentence on Friday, April 29, after having been found not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter last month after more than 20 hours of deliberations.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Inspector Lewis Craske, senior investigating officer, said: “Christopher Easey has been found guilty of killing of his baby daughter and it is the awful truth that she died at the hands of the very man who should have taken care of her; someone who should have cared for her and shown unconditional love.

"Sadly, that wasn’t the case and little Eleanor was neglected for much if not all her very short life."

Zahid Shinwari, 19

Zahid Shinwari, 19, was sentenced to 12 months in a young offenders' institution for punching his then-girlfriend in the face.

The 21-year-old victim received an uppercut punch from Shinwari which knocked out a tooth and left others damaged.

Shinwari had been in a relationship with the woman for nine months and had met up with the victim in Motum Road, Norwich.

Upon meeting the defendant demanded to see her phone and became angry when she refused.

Shinwari grabbed her hair and pulled it which "spun her round" before he "punched her to the mouth".

Shinwari, of White House Court, off Woodcock Road, Norwich, appeared at court on Tuesday (April 26) having admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm and damaging property.

Luke Winder who has been jailed after admitting online sexual offences. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Luke Winder, 27

Winder was jailed after he interacted with four online profiles which he believed were operated by young girls, aged about 12 or 13.

Norwich Crown Court heard two of the profiles he contacted were actually undercover police officers.

John Morgans, prosecuting, said as part of the offences, which happened between 2016 and 2020, asked the profiles he was engaging with to send pictures of themselves.

He received a photo on at least one occasion.

Winder, of Thorpe Road, Norwich, appeared at court for sentence on Thursday (April 21) having previously admitted attempting to cause a child to engage in sexual activity.

He had also previously admitted three counts of attempting to engage in sexual communications with a child.

Jailing Winder for 36 months, Judge Katharine Moore described Winder's behaviour as "predatory" and "corrupting".

Trevor Sieley, 63

Trevor Sieley has been jailed for storing and burning waste illegally at a site near Outwell despite multiple warnings.

Sieley, from Langhorns Lane in Outwell, was imprisoned for eight months and ordered to pay a £140 victim surcharge and £10 for breaching a suspended sentence order during his hearing at Norwich Crown Court on April 6.

Sieley was also served a court order requiring him to remove all waste from the west Norfolk site by June 30, 2023, and to provide the Environment Agency with all paperwork by July 7, 2023.

He pleaded guilty to storing and disposing of waste without an environmental permit. The waste included agricultural vehicles and equipment from his contracting business and scrap metal he planned to sell.