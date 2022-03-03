Jailed in February: Paedophiles, drug dealers and a dominatrix

Some of the criminals who were put behind bars last month. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Norfolk has become a safer place after many criminals from drug dealers to paedophiles were jailed in the county.

Here are some of the people who have been put in jail over the last month.

Dario Sebastian, 25

Dario Sebastian has been jailed for running a county line drug dealing operation in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Sebastian, who ran a county line drug dealing operation in Norfolk was jailed for 30 months at Norwich Crown Court after he was found with 30 wraps of Class A drugs.

He pleaded guilty to drug supply offences in Great Yarmouth during 2018 and 2021, as well as obstructing a police officer in 2018.

Sebastian was stopped by officers in the Havelock Road area on Saturday, November 2, 2018.

When police tried to detain him for a search, he resisted and made a number of attempts to kick out at the officers.

Sebastian was arrested and later released, while an investigation into the 30 wraps of what was believed to be Class A drugs he was found with was carried out.

Tests found the wraps contained heroin and crack cocaine, however, despite a number of attempts to arrest Sebastian, officers were unable to locate him.

Then, on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, officers were in the Orford Close area of Great Yarmouth following reports of drug dealing in the area when they identified Sebastian leaving a property.

They arrested him in the Clarendon Close area, before searching his address in King Street, where they found drugs and other related paraphernalia along with a mobile phone used to run the McQueen County Line.

Fabiana De Souza, 42, and Gareth Derby, 53

Fabiani De Souza. - Credit: North Yorkshire Police

Portuguese dominatrix, De Souza and her English husband, Derby, were jailed for five years each after being found guilty of running an international sex-trafficking and prostitution racket from their Norfolk home.

They will serve half of their sentences behind bars before being released on prison licence.

The pair flew in sex workers from Europe and South America, treating the women as "commodities" as they made huge sums from them, the court heard.

The women were then transported to a flat on Nelson Street in King's Lynn and another in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, where they worked as prostitutes.

When the Lynn flat became unavailable, the couple even converted the garage of their then home in Walpole St Andrew, west Norfolk, for a trafficked woman to work in.

Marcus Cork, 31

Marcus Cork had been at the Boots store in Norwich's Riverside when he took out a 22cm knife on October 6 last year.

The court heard how Cork waved a knife at the entrance to the store and shouted "I'll cut your face off".

When he was arrested the defendant had the knife in his backpack.

Cork, of no fixed abode, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Friday, February 11, for sentence having previously admitted to having an article with a blade or point in a public place and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

He was jailed for eight months, including two months for breaching a previous conditional discharge for a public order offence.

Judge Anthony Bate said: “It is not the first occasion you have been found in possession of a bladed article and because of previous convictions you are now subject to the mandatory minimum sentence."

Steven Robbens, 52

Steven Robbens who was jailed at Norwich Crown Court. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Police were attempting to arrest Steven Robbens for recall to prison for breach of his licence on September 3 , 2021, when his threats led to a stand-off with officers lasting several hours.

The defendant pleaded guilty to threats including one to cut a woman's throat with a carving knife after refusing to leave a flat.

The stand-off was captured on the police officers’ body-worn video footage, some of which was played in court.

“He tells one of the women to get into the kitchen and is heard to say 'if you come through the door I will hurt her'. He also says he has ammonia and handcuffs,” said the prosecutor Jude Durr in court.

The 52-year-old was sentenced to 10 months in prison.

Lee Lawrence, 25

Lee Lawrence, of Jacobs Street, started a fire in a bike shed under a block of flats in Lowestoft during an argument with a former friend over a woman.

He set fire to petrol in a Suzuki motorcycle in the bike shed under St Peter’s Court in Chapel Street and the resulting fire destroyed the motorbike and caused more than £18,000 damage, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Between 20 and 30 families were evacuated from the building and had to be placed in emergency accommodation by East Suffolk Council.

The court was told that after starting the fire Lawrence had sent his former friend a text saying: “Good luck riding your motorbike”.

Stephen Rose, prosecuting, described the fire as a “revenge attack” motivated by Lawrence having a grudge against the owner of the motorbike because he thought he’d told his ex-girlfriend Lawrence had cheated on her.

The defendant admitted arson being reckless as to whether life would be endangered following the fire in August last year.

He was jailed for 44 months.

Reece Bidace, 22

Reece Bidace appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday, February 3, where he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

He was jailed after £13,000 worth of cocaine and heroin were found at an address in Great Yarmouth.

Bidace, of no fixed address, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday, February 3, where he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin.

It follows an incident on January 5, when officers from Operation Moonshot East were on patrol in Wellesley Road, Great Yarmouth.

Bidace was arrested after being wanted for other matters. Following a search in custody, he was found to be in possession of cocaine.

On Thursday, February 3, at Norwich Crown Court, he was sentenced to a total of 27 months in prison.

Connor Secker, 20

Connor Secker who has been jailed for 37 months. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Drinkers in a Norwich pub were forced to defend themselves with a chair after a Secker burst in and threatened them with a knife.

He was involved in an row with a group of others at the Berstrete Gates pub in Norwich.

Norwich Crown Court heard Secker “entered the pub with a large knife”.

Nicholas Bleaney, prosecuting, said Secker “made stabbing motions” towards members of the group.

One of the group used a chair to help block the knife and Secker fled.

Secker, of Penn Grove, Norwich, appeared at court to be sentenced on Tuesday (February 1) having previously admitted affray on August 6 last year.

He was sentenced to 37 months in a Young Offenders Institution (YOI).

Sam Crouch, 34

Paedophile Sam Crouch from King’s Lynn has had his sentence increased at the Court of Appeal.

Crouch, also known as Stuart Edwards, 34, committed a total of 13 sexual offences — including the creation of an indecent video and photographs of a child — over a six-year period.

Crouch was also found to be in possession of indecent images of children and a computer tablet which breached conditions of an existing sexual harm prevention order.

On October 29, 2021, Crouch had been sentenced to three years’ imprisonment at Chelmsford Crown Court.

The jail term was then referred to the Court of Appeal by the solicitor general under the Unduly Lenient Sentence (ULS) scheme and it was increased to five years on January 18.

Mark Moulton, 26

Mark Moulton has been jailed for more than two years after being found with Class A and B drugs. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Mark Moulton, 26, of Norwich Street, Dereham, pleaded guilty to five charges of being concerned in the supply of Class A and Class B drugs.

He was stopped while driving in Diss in May 2020 and police found a quantity of drugs, cash and phones in his car.

Moulton was sentenced to 27 months in prison.

Investigating officer DC Steve Donovan, said: “Moulton made money from selling drugs within Diss, which we know is often linked to other acquisitive crime and has a negative impact on the local community."

Andrew Reilly, 33

Andrew Reilly. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY - Credit: Archant

Andrew Reilly, 33, of Notley Road, Lowestoft, admitted false imprisonment and assault of emergency workers.

He climbed through a house window and dragged his victim out of bed, threatening him with a knife for an hour over an alleged drug debt.

Reilly was sentenced to five years and four months in prison as well as a three-year licence period and a restraining order by the victim.

DI Matt Adams of Lowestoft CID said: “Reilly is a violent bully who thought he could offend without repercussion. I am glad to see him back behind bars where he can no longer cause upset in the community.”

Carl Horth, 34

Carl Horth has been jailed for aggressive begging. - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Carl Horth, 34, of Denmark Road, Lowestoft, was charged and jailed for breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order.

He was reported to the police for 'aggressive begging' in North Quay Retail Park. He had more than 100 convictions for more than 200 offences as of July 2020.

Horth was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison.

Ross Smith, 33

Ross Smith, from Beccles, was jailed for 10 years - Credit: Suffolk police

Ross Smith, 33, of Banham Road, Beccles, pleaded not guilty to three counts of causing or inciting a girl under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity.

He had been sexually abusing a young girl and was found guilty by the jury.

The victim's mother described Smith's offending as "despicable" and outlined the impact it had had on her daughter and their family in a statement read by prosecutor Andrew Thompson.

Smith was sentenced to 10 years in prison with a licence period of five years. The judge ordered him to also sign the sex offenders' register for life and imposed an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

Rhys Phillips , 27

Rhys Phillips, who was prohibited from contacting an ex-partner, threatened to "petrol bomb" her house if she did not meet him within hours of the order being made.

Phillips, 27, had been in a relationship with the victim during 2021 but it came to an end after the defendant was imprisoned following an offence against a previous partner.

Norwich Crown Court heard Phillips was made the subject of a stalking prevention order, meaning he was not to contact her, on September 10 last year.

Phillips, of Bullard Road, Norwich, appeared at court on Tuesday, January 18 having admitted three breaches of an interim stalking order, battery, possession of a bladed article and two counts of fraud.

Sentencing Phillips to two years imprisonment Judge Anthony Bate said the ink was barely dry on the order which had been made to protect his former partner when he made "ugly threats" to her.

Ian Bennett, 57

Ian Bennett. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Bennett, who was already serving a jail sentence for sexual offences against a girl was convicted of abusing two other child victims years earlier.

He was jailed for 24 years in 2016 after being found guilty of a campaign of sexual abuse against a young girl between 2005 and 2015.

Currently of HM Prison Bure, he was back in court after admitting 11 sexual offences against another child, between 1987 and 1992 and two offences against another girl between 1999 and 2001.

Will Carter, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, said there was a period of 25 years when Bennett was "routinely abusing young girls".

The offences, which occurred in Norfolk as well as Lancashire, included two counts of gross indecency against one girl as well as two counts of sexual intercourse with a girl under 13.

Bennett was sentenced to an extended determinate sentence of 28 years made up of 20 years custody, and eight years extended licence.

Paul McNulty, 45

McNulty, of Devonshire Street in Norwich, who dumped waste from a Norwich office conversion on Norfolk farmland was jailed for 16 weeks.

He was caught on camera at a farm in Horstead dumping concrete, plasterboard, waste timber and roof sheeting among other items.

The camera had been installed at the farm following previous incidents of flytipping.

On Tuesday afternoon he was jailed for 16 weeks at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court after he had pleaded guilty to four counts each of being an unregistered carrier of controlled waste and depositing controlled waste.

Ryan Miller, 23

Miller, formerly of Fry Road in Eaton, was jailed for 24 months at Norwich Crown Court after he and two other men were found to be in possession of an array of weapons including two machetes and a baseball bat after pulling over a car in Norwich.

Norwich Crown Court heard police followed an Audi A5 car being driven by Miller on Mousehold Lane.

Simon Walters, prosecuting, said it was stopped on Yarmouth Road, Norwich on October 30 2019.

Miller was subsequently arrested after the officer spotted a torque wrench and baseball bat in the car while others "decamped" with one of them "holding a large machete".

Weapons were later found by police searching the car including a machete, a baseball bat and a Stanley knife.

The two other men were Connor Secker, 20 and Brogan Crosby, 20.

Crosby was sentenced to 20 months imprisonment suspended for 20 months and ordered to do 300 hours unpaid work.

Secker, of Penn Grove, Norwich, was due to appear in court having previously admitted three offences of having a bladed article and two of having an offensive weapon in a public place.

He did not appear in court due to having "Covid symptoms" and will be sentenced at a later date.

Harvey Sutton, 18

Harvey Sutton, 18, and another man were involved in two robberies in the city during which one of the victims was told he "would be dead" if he went to police.

Nicola May, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, said at about 7.30pm on August 12 last year the victim had been with a friend at a bus stop on Hall Road when they were approached by two men on a push bike, one of whom was sat on the handlebars.

One of the men on the bike asked the two for weed but the victim said he did not have any.

They went to ride away but as they did so saw a silver necklace the victim was wearing and made threats to "stab" him when he refused to give it up.

The following day the court heard another victim, who was with friends in Chapelfield Gardens, was asked if he had any weed.

Sutton and the other man attempted to pull his AirPods out of his ear before the victim fell to the ground when he was punched and kicked in the face and body.

Sutton, of Draper Way, Norwich, appeared at court on Friday (January 14) having previously admitted two counts of robbery.

Sentencing Sutton to 40 months in a young offenders' institution (YOI) Judge Maureen Bacon said the victim of the first robbery was "still traumatised" by what happened even though no actual knife was produced.